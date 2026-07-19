The government has extended the exemption from the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar photovoltaic cells for net-metering and open access renewable energy projects till December 31, 2026, while ruling out a blanket extension for other solar power projects.

The relief, which was earlier available till May 31, 2026, gives the two project categories an additional seven months to commission without sourcing solar cells from manufacturers enlisted under ALMM List-II. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), however, said there would be no change in the broader ALMM policy or its implementation for solar cells.

The limited extension is expected to ease the transition for net-metering and open access projects while protecting investments made by standalone solar module manufacturers in existing inventories.

“This step will also help the standalone solar PV module manufacturers by providing them protection of investments already made, in the form of inventories, through additional demand creation,” the ministry said.

The additional window will also give module manufacturers more time to increase their sourcing from solar cell makers approved under ALMM List-II. The ministry said the enlisted domestic solar cell capacity “continues to rise steadily”.

The government made it clear that the relaxation would remain restricted to the two identified project segments. “No blanket extension in applicability of ALMM List-II for solar power projects will be provided,” MNRE said.

The decision followed consultations with stakeholders in the solar industry and is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition to the domestic cell-sourcing requirement for net-metering and open-access renewable power projects.

The ALMM framework is part of the Centre’s strategy to expand domestic solar manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported equipment. The latest decision seeks to prevent disruption to select ongoing projects without altering the wider localisation timetable.

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“Solar PV manufacturing remains a significant focus of the government’s efforts,” MNRE said, adding that the Centre remains committed to making India self-reliant in solar manufacturing and establishing the country as a major participant in the global solar value chain.