Precision Wires India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1989PLC054356 and registration number is 054356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2683.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.