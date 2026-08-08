Here's the live share price of Precision Wires India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Precision Wires India has gained 140.50% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%), KSH International (153.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Precision Wires India has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (20.56%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|367.06
|385.54
|10
|368.25
|378.96
|20
|373.29
|379.47
|50
|399.31
|384.34
|100
|376.96
|367.81
|200
|311.29
|324.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Precision Wires India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding rose to 2.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Precision Wires - Revised Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Precision Wires - Errata To Annual Report For Financial Year 2025-26
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Precision Wires - Update on board meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Precision Wires - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Precision Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Source: Dion Global
Precision Wires India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1989PLC054356 and registration number is 054356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5410.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Wires India is ₹417.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precision Wires India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Precision Wires India is ₹7,458.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Wires India are ₹418.00 and ₹396.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Wires India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Wires India is ₹467.10 and 52-week low of Precision Wires India is ₹167.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Precision Wires India has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 11.68% for the past month, 2.98% over 3 months, 140.5% over 1 year, 63.43% across 3 years, and 69.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Wires India are 0.00 and 38.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global