What is the share price of Precision Wires India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Wires India is ₹417.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Precision Wires India? The Precision Wires India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Wires India? The market cap of Precision Wires India is ₹7,458.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Precision Wires India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Wires India are ₹418.00 and ₹396.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Wires India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Wires India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Wires India is ₹467.10 and 52-week low of Precision Wires India is ₹167.00 as on .

How has the Precision Wires India performed historically in terms of returns? The Precision Wires India has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 11.68% for the past month, 2.98% over 3 months, 140.5% over 1 year, 63.43% across 3 years, and 69.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precision Wires India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Wires India are 0.00 and 38.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global