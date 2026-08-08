Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Precision Wires India Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRECISION WIRES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Precision Wires India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹417.50 Closed
-0.49₹ -2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Precision Wires India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹396.35₹418.00
₹417.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹167.00₹467.10
₹417.50
Open Price
₹418.00
Prev. Close
₹419.55
Volume
43,624

Source: Dion Global

Precision Wires India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Precision Wires India has gained 140.50% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%), KSH International (153.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Precision Wires India has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (20.56%).

Precision Wires India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Precision Wires India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5367.06385.54
10368.25378.96
20373.29379.47
50399.31384.34
100376.96367.81
200311.29324.96

Source: Dion Global

Precision Wires India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Precision Wires India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding rose to 2.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Precision Wires India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTPrecision Wires - Revised Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Aug 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTPrecision Wires - Errata To Annual Report For Financial Year 2025-26
Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTPrecision Wires - Update on board meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTPrecision Wires - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTPrecision Wires - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances

Source: Dion Global

About Precision Wires India

Precision Wires India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1989PLC054356 and registration number is 054356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5410.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Milan M Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak M Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Sanjay Singhvi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Bhukhanwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha Morley
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Lekhrajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Precision Wires India Share Price

What is the share price of Precision Wires India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Wires India is ₹417.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Precision Wires India?

The Precision Wires India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Wires India?

The market cap of Precision Wires India is ₹7,458.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Precision Wires India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Precision Wires India are ₹418.00 and ₹396.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Wires India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Wires India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Wires India is ₹467.10 and 52-week low of Precision Wires India is ₹167.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Precision Wires India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Precision Wires India has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 11.68% for the past month, 2.98% over 3 months, 140.5% over 1 year, 63.43% across 3 years, and 69.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Precision Wires India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Precision Wires India are 0.00 and 38.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Precision Wires India News

More Precision Wires India News
Market Pulse