Precision Wires India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹101.05 Closed
-0.83-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Precision Wires India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.05₹103.55
₹101.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.69₹105.90
₹101.05
Open Price
₹101.90
Prev. Close
₹101.90
Volume
4,52,655

Precision Wires India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1103.08
  • R2105.07
  • R3106.58
  • Pivot
    101.57
  • S199.58
  • S298.07
  • S396.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.3498.51
  • 1087.5195.88
  • 2086.5694.07
  • 5087.4291.12
  • 10078.5586.22
  • 20083.0778.81

Precision Wires India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.726.8722.3453.6969.36513.42215.12
15.3611.1049.7362.8742.76354.08166.51
10.660.9241.57103.2065.80160.83160.83
-0.9450.5647.55126.83119.24119.24119.24
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
5.97-0.1439.3648.8361.33312.3596.36
-0.49-22.351.6717.838.19-60.24-16.33
8.95-0.888.9530.5353.00245.41182.50
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78

Precision Wires India Ltd. Share Holdings

Precision Wires India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
06 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue

About Precision Wires India Ltd.

Precision Wires India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300MH1989PLC054356 and registration number is 054356. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2683.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra R Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Milan M Mehta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Deepak M Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Pannalal Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Roy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Swati G Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj P Bhukhanwala
    Non Exe.Additional Director

FAQs on Precision Wires India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Wires India Ltd.?

The market cap of Precision Wires India Ltd. is ₹1,805.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Precision Wires India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Precision Wires India Ltd. is 30.49 and PB ratio of Precision Wires India Ltd. is 4.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Precision Wires India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Precision Wires India Ltd. is ₹101.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Precision Wires India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Precision Wires India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Precision Wires India Ltd. is ₹105.90 and 52-week low of Precision Wires India Ltd. is ₹53.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

