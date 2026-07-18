Passengers planning to travel between Karnataka and Kerala during Onam will have additional train options, with special services slated for the Mysuru-Kannur and Kannur-Bengaluru Cantonment routes.

Southern Railway shared the schedule on X and advised passengers to reserve their tickets early. The trains have been modified by South Western Railway to handle increased passenger demand during the festival.

“Extra services have been introduced to meet the festive travel demand. Check the schedule, reserve your tickets early with Indian Railways and enjoy a smooth journey,” Southern Railway stated.

The 10-day harvest festival, which also marks the official New Year for Malayalis, is celebrated primarily in the southern state of Kerala. This year, Onam will begin on August 16 and run till August 26. The special trains will run from the end of August, with Southern Railway sharing the timetable via social media.

Mysuru-Kannur special train dates and timings

Train No.06229 Mysuru-Kannur Express will run on August 29, 2026, Saturday.

It will depart from Mysuru at 11:55 pm and reach Kannur at 5:50 pm the following day.

Kannur-Bengaluru special train dates and timings

Train No. 06230 Kannur-Bengaluru Cantonment Express Special will operate on August 30, 2026, Sunday.

The train will leave from Kannur at 7:45 pm and will arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 10 am the following day.

Full station-wise schedule

Station Train 06229 Mysuru-Kannur Train 06230 Kannur-Bengaluru Cantt Mysuru Departs at 11.55 pm — Mandya 12.45 am/12.47 am — KSR Bengaluru 2 am/2.10 am — Bengaluru Cantonment 2.31 am/2.33 am Arrives at 10 am Krishnarajapuram 3.11 am/3.13 am 9.09 am/9.12 am Bangarapet 4.11 am/4.13 am 8.10 am/8.12 am Salem 6.27 am/6.30 am 4.02 am/4.05 am Erode 7.30 am/7.40 am 3.05 am/3.10 am Tiruppur 8.20 am/8.25 am 2 am/2.05 am Podanur 10.18 am/10.20 am 1.20 am/1.22 am Palakkad 11.30 am/11.33 am 12.07 am/12.10 am Shoranur 1 pm/1.10 pm 11 pm/11.10 pm Tirur 1.58 pm/2 pm 9.48 pm/9.50 pm Kozhikode 2.47 pm/2.50 pm 9.03 pm/9.05 pm Vadakara 4.28 pm/4.30 pm 8.30 pm/8.32 pm Thalassery 4.48 pm/4.50 pm 8.08 pm/8.10 pm Kannur Arrives at 5.50 pm Departs at 7.45 pm

The timings divided by a slash shows the scheduled arrival and departure times at the respective station.

Booking details passengers should know

Advance reservations for the special trains opened at 8 am on July 18, 2026, from the Southern Railway end.

Passengers planning to travel during Onam should book early because of the expected festive demand. They are also advised to verify the latest train timings, platforms information and running status through the NTES app or the official Indian Railways enquiry website before leaving for the station.