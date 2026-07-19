Commuters travelling through central Delhi may face delays and diversions starting Monday, July 20, as the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins. Special traffic and security arrangements have been made across the city, remaining in effect until mid-August.

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of increased vehicular movement and possible restrictions around the Parliament complex. Office-goers and other motorists passing through the area have been advised to leave early, allow additional travel time and avoid affected stretches during peak hours.

“Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time. Avoid the affected roads and junctions during peak hours,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

Parliament area roads likely to face congestion

According to the advisory, motorists should avoid the following roads as far as possible:

Rafi Marg

Motilal Nehru Marg

Maulana Azad Road

K Kamaraj Marg

Raisina Road

Rajendra Prasad Road

Parliament Street

Ashoka Road

Talkatora Road

Pandit Pant Marg

Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road

The following junctions and locations may also face congestion or temporary restrictions:

Vijay Chowk

Boat Club

Rail Bhawan roundabout

Sunehri Masjid roundabout

Patel Chowk roundabout

Boota Singh roundabout

Prime Chowk roundabout

GRG roundabout

Jalebi Chowk roundabout

The police have not announced fixed restriction timings. Traffic regulation may vary depending on vehicular movement and security requirements during the session.

People working in the Parliament and Central Secretariat areas should check live traffic conditions before leaving home.

Alternative routes commuters can consider

To bypass the affected area, motorists can use Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, Outer Circle at Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RML roundabout, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg.

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These roads may also experience heavier traffic as vehicles are diverted away from the Parliament area. Commuters should check real-time updates before leaving and follow directions given by traffic personnel at key intersections.

Delhi Traffic Police asked motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed at major junctions. Drivers should follow on-ground instructions even if navigation applications suggest another route, as diversions may be introduced at short notice.

How to check live Delhi traffic updates

For real-time traffic information or assistance, commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police on WhatsApp at 8750871493. The traffic helpline numbers are 1095 and 011-25844444.

Updates will also be available on the Delhi Traffic Police website, Facebook and its social media account @dtptraffic on X and Instagram.

The traffic advisory will apply as Parliament’s Monsoon Session gets underway in the New Delhi Range. Motorists who do not need to travel through the Parliament area should consider avoiding it during busy hours to reduce the risk of delays.