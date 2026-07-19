They say the third-place playoff is the match nobody wants to play, but England and France just turned it into an unhinged masterpiece. In a frantic, 10-goal circus at Miami Stadium, England outlasted their historic rivals 6–4 to claim the 2026 World Cup bronze medal—sealing the nation’s best tournament finish on foreign soil.

The result is not just a matter of pride. Third place carries a $29 million (₹27.55 crore approx.) prize under FIFA’s record 2026 payout structure, $2 million clear of the $27 million banked by fourth-placed France. For a Three Lions squad that arrived in North America with genuine title ambitions, it is a modest financial consolation attached to a chaotic, ultimately triumphant afternoon.

The structural handbrakes were completely thrown aside on the pitch itself. In a fixture that featured a roaring four-goal English blitz, a relentless French uprising, and two all-time individual tournament records falling by the wayside, this 10-goal spectacular officially stands as the highest-scoring third-place match in the 96-year history of the FIFA World Cup.

First-Half Blitz: Saka Leads the Surge

England, heavily criticised for playing too conservatively in their semifinal exit against Argentina, entered the game playing completely liberated football. Thomas Tuchel opted to start heavyweights Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on the bench, yet the Three Lions systematically dismantled the French backline inside the opening 45 minutes.

The damage started early:

3′ — Declan Rice caught the French defence napping, intercepting a loose pass to slot home the opener.

18′ — Ezri Konsa doubled the cushion, turning home a well-placed aerial ball provided by Rice.

37′ & 45+2′ — Bukayo Saka, returning to the squad with a vengeance, fired a quick-fire double to send England into the halftime dressing room with a seemingly unassailable 4–0 lead.

The Great French Fightback and Mbappé’s History

Whatever Didier Deschamps said during his final halftime team talk of his 14-year reign, it worked. France emerged for the second half looking like an entirely transformed unit.

Kylian Mbappé single-handedly ignited the rescue act, pulling a goal back in the 48th minute. After Bradley Barcola clawed another one back in the 54th minute, Mbappé struck again in the 66th minute to make it 4–3.

While the goal set the stadium alight, its historical weight was monumental. The strike marked Mbappé’s 22nd career World Cup goal, officially surpassing Lionel Messi (21) to make the 27-year-old the most prolific scorer in the history of the competition. Furthermore, it was his 10th goal of the 2026 tournament, making him the first player in 56 years to hit double digits in a single World Cup edition since German icon Gerd Müller in 1970.

Bellingham’s Solo Masterclass Seals It

With their massive lead slashed to just one goal, England finally awoke from their second-half slumber. In the 87th minute, Djed Spence was brought down in the box by Malo Gusto, and Saka stepped up himself to convert the penalty and complete a brilliant World Cup hat-trick.

Yet, the drama refused to die. Ousmane Dembélé struck deep into stoppage time (90+6′) to bring France within a whisker at 5–4. With seconds remaining on the clock, Bellingham—who had been introduced as a late sub—took matters into his own hands. The midfielder embarked on a sensational solo run, dancing past three French defenders before slotting a final blow past Mike Maignan to freeze the scoreline at 6–4.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup final: Steely resolve vs comeback spirit

Statistical Goldmine: Records Broken in Miami

The history books required complete rewriting by the time the final whistle blew in Florida:

The Scoring Ceiling: The 10 combined goals shattered the previous third-place record of nine, set in 1958 when France defeated West Germany 6–3. It is also the highest-scoring World Cup fixture since Hungary thrashed El Salvador 10–1 in 1982.

English Landmarks: Jude Bellingham’s late solo effort was his 7th goal of the competition. He breaks the record for the most goals scored by an English player in a single World Cup tournament, eclipsing Gary Lineker (1986) and Harry Kane (2018).

Hat-Trick Elite: Bukayo Saka becomes only the fourth Englishman to score a World Cup hat-trick, joining Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker, and Harry Kane.

Olise’s Creative Peak: Providing the assist for Mbappé’s milestone goal, Michael Olise finished the tournament with 6 assists, drawing level with Pelé’s 56-year-old single-tournament assist record from 1970.