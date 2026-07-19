The Indian military will soon fly domestically assembled Airbus C-295 transport aircraft amid continued impetus for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu recently shared a glimpse of the plane while visiting Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) Vadodara plant on Saturday. The Union Minister described the project as “truly special” — highlighting the country’s growing capability to manufacture sophisticated military and civil aircraft.

The Airbus C-295 is a medium-range twin-engine turboprop tactical transport aircraft. In 2021, India signed a $2.6 billion deal with Airbus for 56 C-295s to replace the ageing Avro-748 fleet. Under the agreement, the first 16 aircraft were delivered directly from Airbus’s Seville facility, while the remaining 40 are being assembled in India at TASL’s Vadodara final-assembly line.

“Seeing India build aircraft like these at home is truly special,” Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X during his visit.

Visited the TASL facility in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft are being built. This remarkable facility is a testament to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. As India strengthens its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, we are steadily… pic.twitter.com/To07EuECt2 — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 18, 2026

He added, “As India strengthens its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, we are steadily moving towards a future where Indians will proudly fly in Made in India civil aircraft.”

Visited the TASL facility in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft are being built. This remarkable facility is a testament to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. As India strengthens its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, we are steadily… pic.twitter.com/To07EuECt2 \— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 18, 2026

C-295 project enhancing defence logistics

TASL rolled out its first locally assembled C-295 from the Vadodara Final Assembly Line in May. That aircraft successfully completed its maiden test flight on June 10 — a development Airbus called a major step forward for the C-295 India programme and an endorsement of the Make in India vision.

Airbus Defence also described the initiative as “a game changer,” noting the C-295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector. Airbus highlighted the role of Tata Advanced Systems and numerous micro, small, and medium enterprises of India (MSMEs) that manufacture parts for the aircraft across the country.

The Indian Air Force congratulates the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295. The achievement reinforces India\'s growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability… pic.twitter.com/tsU0dQUdi5 \— Indian Air Force (@IAF\_MCC) June 10, 2026

Officials say the programme not only strengthens national defence logistics but also stimulates domestic aerospace supply chains, supports MSMEs and creates employment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the maiden made-in-India C-295 flight during his June 28 Mann Ki Baat address, calling the achievement a “major success” for the aviation sector and noting that building 40 such aircraft in India will give “new strength to MSMEs and the aerospace sector.”

Ties to infrastructure, MRO capacity for C-295

During his visit and related remarks, Minister Naidu also highlighted progress on related infrastructure projects. He noted that construction at the upcoming Dholera International Airport near Ahmedabad is around 80% complete, and said the airport’s specialised Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangars will support MRO operations for the C-295 and other aircraft.

He pointed out that such infrastructure will create direct benefits for Tata Group’s semiconductor initiatives and Airbus’ defence partnerships, creating an integrated ecosystem spanning manufacturing, maintenance and ancillary services.

The C-295 programme strengthens India’s tactical airlift capability while demonstrating that complex aerospace manufacturing can be executed domestically through public-private and international partnerships. With 40 aircraft to be assembled in India, TASL’s Vadodara line is positioned to be a focal point for workforce upskilling, MSME participation and transfer of aerospace manufacturing know-how.

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Airbus, TASL and the government will now focus on completing the remaining aircraft, scaling local supplier participation and leveraging MRO and airport infrastructure to sustain lifecycle operations domestically. As Minister Naidu put it, the programme is a step toward a future where Indians not only fly in but also manufacture and maintain “Made in India” civil and military aircraft.