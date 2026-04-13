Domestic equities were under visible strain on Monday, April 13. By midday, the Nifty 50 was hovering around 23,800 levels, in red, while the BSE Sensex held near 76,790, trading down by around 1%. Oil moved up sharply, and everything that depends on fuel costs felt the pressure almost immediately.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Jyoti CNC Automation

Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation dropped hard. By midday, the share price was down nearly 14%, after slipping as much as 15.5% earlier to hit an intraday low of Rs 691.9.

The company disclosed that its material subsidiary, Huron Graffenstaden SAS, along with certain employees, is under investigation by French authorities. The suspicion revolves around exports involving dual-use technology, allegedly breaching European Union rules.

The Director General of the subsidiary has been restricted from performing duties linked to the company. Bank accounts worth about EUR 4.0 million have been seized. Two residential properties owned by Jyoti SAS have also been taken into custody.

The company has pushed back, stating that it refutes the allegations and is seeking clarity while preparing a legal response. It has also tried to steady nerves by saying operations at Huron Graffenstaden SAS continue as usual, though with certain constraints.

The company clarified that over 85% of group revenue comes from its standalone operations, not the subsidiary under scrutiny.

Over the past five sessions, the stock is down about 8%. Over six months, it has fallen 25%. Since the start of the year, it is lower by roughly 29%. Those numbers are not flattering, and Monday only made them worse.

Aviation stocks

Shares of aviation companies demonstrated mixed trend even as crude jumped 8%. InterGlobe Aviation share price was down around 3% and SpiceJet was up 4%, showing mixed movement by midday.

The government has raised the windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel to Rs 42 per litre from Rs 29.5 earlier. This comes on top of earlier duties imposed on diesel and ATF. The intent is to secure domestic supply.

ATF in Delhi has crossed Rs 2.07 lakh per kilolitre, more than doubling since the start of the West Asia conflict.

Crude oil has added to the strain, prices surged 85 after the breakdown of US-Iran talks and the threat of a blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. Brent climbed to around $103.47 per barrel. This is not background noise. It feeds straight into airline balance sheets.

Earlier this month, IndiGo revised fuel charges between Rs 275 and Rs 10,000.

Tata Chemicals

Shares of Tata Chemicals moved in the opposite direction and did so with force. By midday, the stock was up about 12.14%.

The reason is not operational performance. It is expectation, and perhaps a bit of impatience in the system. The renewed push for listing Tata Sons has brought attention back to group companies.

Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry reiterated that listing Tata Sons is not just compliance but necessary in public interest. He also stated that there is no evidence showing such a move would harm Tata Trusts.

Oil and gas stocks

The stress from crude prices showed up clearly in across the oil and gas sector stocks. The Nifty Oil & Gas index was down about 1.46% by midday, after falling as much as 2.7% earlier.

Among individual stocks:

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined about 3.83%

Indian Oil Corporation fell around 2.11%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation slipped roughly 2.04%

When crude rises sharply, marketing margins come under pressure unless retail prices adjust immediately, which rarely happens in sync. Add to that the geopolitical tension around the Strait of Hormuz, and the discomfort becomes structural rather than temporary.

Renewable energy stocks

While conventional energy names struggled, renewable players moved higher. This contrast was hard to miss.

ACME Solar Holdings gained about 5.17%

Waaree Energies rose around 2.51%

NTPC Green Energy advanced roughly 7.55%

Adani Green Energy edged up about 0.63%

Higher fossil fuel prices tend to push attention toward alternatives. NTPC Green Energy, in particular, saw strong buying interest, with the stock moving sharply higher within the session.

Fertiliser stocks

Fertiliser companies were under pressure after reports that China may restrict sulfuric acid exports starting May. That matters because sulfuric acid is a key input in fertiliser production.

Stocks reacted accordingly:

Coromandel International fell about 3.87%

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore dropped around 4.12%

Deepak Fertilisers declined about 5%

National Fertilisers slipped roughly 4.4%

Others, including Rashtriya Chemicals and Nagarjuna Fertilisers, also traded lower in the 1% to 3% range.

Coal India

Shares of Coal India was marginally up, though the movement has been weak in recent sessions. The stock has declined nearly 6% over the past five days and about 7% over the last month.

Prices of ammonium nitrate have risen about 44% to Rs 72,750 per tonne. Diesel costs have increased roughly 54% to Rs 142 per litre.