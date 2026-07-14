A record 48 nations were involved over a month-long gruelling battle across 16 venues as the FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its climax – four best teams fighting it out for the ultimate glory. For the first time, FIFA’s top four ranked nations will be playing the semifinals. France (1) play Spain (3) in Texas, while defending champions Argentina (2) locks horns with England (4) in Atlanta. Ankit Pattnaik tracks the journey of the former champions.

FRANCE

The two-time champions and the previous edition’s runners-up are riding on stellar performances from star captain Kylian Mbappe and winger/midfielder Ousmane Dembele. Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus have won all six matches in the run-up to the semis. The combination of Mbappe, Dembele, Michael Olise and Bardley Barcola form the most potent attack on the field.

Played – 6

Won – 6

Goals scored – 16

Goals conceded – 2

Leading scorer – Mbappe: 8 goals, 3 assists (leading the Golden Boot race)

SPAIN

Another unbeaten team in the World Cup, Spain maintains a disciplined set of players who show they can rise to the occasion when it matters the most. Despite star forward Lamine Yamal’s poor outing (lone goal against Saudi), the European champions have conceded a solitary goal. The ‘Mikel factor’ has been crucial – Oyarzabal and super-sub Merino have replicated the likes of Iniesta and Xavi of the La Roja’s golden generation.

Played – 6

Won – 5, Draw – 1

Goals scored – 11

Goals conceded – 1

Leading scorer – Oyarzabal: 4 goals, 1 assist

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The European powerhouses met in Germany at the 2006 WC, when Zinedine Zidane led the French side to a 3-1 win. This has been their only match-up in the World Cup history! However, Spain won 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semifinal in 2025.

Players to watch out for: Mbappe, Olise, Pedri, Yamal.

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ARGENTINA

The defending champions have marched on with a mission to defeat the ‘winner’s curse’. Led by superstar Lionel Messi, the Albicelestes have won all six matches so far amid on-field controversies and alleged VAR interruptions. However, nothing can be taken away from the 39-year-old Messi, who has been substituted just once and has scored 8 of the team’s 17 goals so far; tied with Mbappe.

Played – 6

Won – 6

Goals scored – 17

Goals conceded – 6

Leading scorer – Messi: 8 goals, 2 assists

ENGLAND

The Three Lions led by Harry Kane and under head coach Thomas Tuchel are destined to rewrite history, 60 years since their ultimate glory that came under Bobby Moore. The in-form Jude Bellingham instilled the much-needed impetus in crucial knockouts. Kane & co. will be tested by Messi’s Argentina, in what could be one of the best matches in World Cup history.

Played – 6

Won – 5, Draw – 1

Goals scored – 13

Goals conceded – 6

Leading scorer(s) – Kane & Bellingham: 6 goals & 1 assist each

HEAD-TO-HEAD

England lead 3-2 against Argentina in World Cups with the most famous fixtures being the 1966 QF and the infamous Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” in the 1986 QF. Interestingly, both went on to win the respective tournaments that year. Argentina won 4-3 on penalties in the 1998 Round of 16 clash after a 2-2 draw.

Players to watch out for: Messi, Kane, Bellingham, Julian Alvarez