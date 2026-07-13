The global markets are trading on a cautious note as tension across West Asia escalated over the weekend. This sent crude oil prices back to the $78 a barrel mark. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a lower start for Indian markets, down 105 points or 0.43%.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 1.02% higher at 24,206.90, while the BSE Sensex surged 1.08% to close at 77,569.39.

Key global and domestic cues to know on July 13, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Monday’s trade on a lower note. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.70%, while the Topix advanced 0.02%. South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.80%, while the small-cap Kosdaq jumped 0.79%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were last at 24,238, higher than its close of 24,175.12.

US indices

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading in the red on Monday after the US and Iran exchanged airstrikes over the weekend, impacting investors’ sentiment. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 135 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures were down 0.5%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index settled up 0.42% at 7,575.39, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the day 0.29% to close at 26,281.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.60 points, or 0.29%, to finish at 52,637.01.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 3.70% higher at $74.05 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 3.6% higher at $78.75, surpassing the psychologically important level of $75. On COMEX, crude prices jumped 3.50% to trade at $73.91 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,084.10 an ounce, down 0.72%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,43,770 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.26% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,43,520 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,827.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.2% lower at $59.44 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 1.64%% to Rs 2.22 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,603.72 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,019.68 crore on July 10, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.18% higher at 101.13. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.07% to close at 95.32 to the dollar on July 10.

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Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Waste Management sector’s stocks surged the most in Friday’s trade, rising 3.3% in market capitalisation. Further, Small Finance stocks were followed by the Defence sector stocks, which were further followed by the Space stocks. However, the Aquaculture sector stocks fell the most, declining 0.81%.