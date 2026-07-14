The government is looking to frame a common set of rules for all messenger apps, according to official sources. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), they indicated, wants to ensure all platforms — WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal — are offering the same features.

MeitY warned WhatsApp earlier this month that its username rollout could raise risks of online fraud, phishing and digital arrest scams. It directed the company to hold off launching the feature until consultations concluded.

The ministry has since sent similar notices to Telegram and Signal, asking them to highlight the safeguards in place against impersonation and misuse of their username features. WhatsApp and Telegram have already submitted their responses to MeitY.

IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed on Monday the review of responses by the messaging platforms is underway but incomplete. “We have received responses from some platforms.

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We’re examining those responses and need some time on that” he said. MeitY has highlighted that letting users identify themselves by handles rather than phone numbers could weaken traceability and make it easier for fraudsters and impersonators to operate.

While Telegram has offered usernames since 2014 to let users connect without exchanging phone numbers, Signal introduced its username feature in 2024 specifically so phone numbers would not remain the default public identifier.

WhatsApp’s version, lets a user pick an @handle that others can use to message or call them without seeing their phone number. Meanwhile, Zoho’s India-made messaging app Arattai’s founder Sridhar Vembu has said the company would disable its username feature altogether to fall in line with the proposed regulatory direction.

India’s IT Act, 2000, and the 2021 Intermediary Guidelines require messaging platforms to exercise due diligence, take down unlawful content on valid orders, and assist law enforcement, but neither law actually specifies which product features platforms may or may not launch. MeitY’s proposed common framework is meant to close that gap by setting feature-level standards rather than relying on case-by-case notices.

A final decision is expected once MeitY finishes assessing all platform responses.