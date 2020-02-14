Wow! Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to have an electric lane; Nitin Gadkari invites private players to invest

On the Delhi Mumbai Expressway front, the minister laid down a timeline of three years.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway latest update: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which is slated to be completed in the next three years, will have a lane for electric vehicles! For this, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has urged private players to invest alongside the government in developing the proposed electric lane on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. According to him, serious players willing to invest in the Rs 1.03 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will get support from the government in terms of policies.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut down the travel time between the two cities to just 12-13 hours. Nitin Gadkari, while speaking at ‘Developing a Roadmap for Low Carbon & Sustainable Mobility in India’ conference by FICCI, also mentioned that the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of the over 1,200 kilometres long expressway is slated to be finished by Diwali this year.

The government has also appealed to the private players to come forward in terms of bio-CNG along with the electric vehicles. Investments in bio-fuel are expected to cut down the crude import cost by Rs 7 lakh crore, Gadkari asserted. On his visit to Sweden, Nitin Gadkari has assured that he will look into modern transport infrastructure and the issue of electric highways. He further stressed that Indian players are now inclining towards electric vehicles and many start-ups are coming up with new EV technologies. With this, the minister is of view that India will soon export electric vehicles and has the ability to become one of the key players in EV space.

On the Delhi Mumbai Expressway front, the minister laid down a timeline of three years and acknowledged that the land acquisition has been completed for the project and helped save Rs 16,000 crore due to new alignment. According to him, the government had acquired the land at the cost of Rs 80 lakh per hectare. With the Delhi-Mumbai expressway route map, many districts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will have new economic opportunities unlocked for them. Moreover, the government has begun the work for six other express highways out of 22 projects proposed, said Gadkari.