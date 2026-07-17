Direct air travel between Daman and New Delhi officially began today with the launch of the first scheduled commercial flight from NAMO Airport, Daman.

The inaugural flight was flagged off by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in the presence of Praful Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The new flight service gives Daman its first regular commercial air connection with the national capital. It is expected to make travel faster and more convenient for passengers while improving connectivity, boosting tourism and supporting business and investment in the region.

Daman–Delhi flight: Schedule and Days of operation

Alliance Air has launched scheduled flights on the Daman–Delhi–Daman route. The flights will operate twice a week, every Monday and Wednesday, providing passengers with a direct and convenient travel option between Daman and the national capital.

The new service is expected to make travel easier for both tourists and business travellers while improving connectivity between the two cities.

Mumbai–Daman–Ahmedabad flights coming soon

Apart from the newly launched Delhi service, flights on the Mumbai–Daman–Ahmedabad route are also expected to begin soon. The new route will give passengers more travel options and further improve air connectivity from Daman.

Once operational, the service will directly connect Daman with Mumbai and Ahmedabad, two of western India’s major commercial and business centres.

NAMO Airport Expansion

NAMO Airport is set to expand after the Ministry of Defence approved its runway expansion plan. Once the work is completed, the airport will be able to handle larger Airbus A320 aircraft, making it possible to operate more commercial flights from Daman.