In the high-stakes pressure cooker of a FIFA World Cup semi-final, on-field tempers are bound to flare. But when cameras caught England’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi locked in a tense first-half exchange in Atlanta on Wednesday, the media immediately went into overdrive trying to paint the Real Madrid midfielder as the ultimate villain.

The narrative was simple: Bellingham had “poked the bear”, sparking a Messi-inspired fightback that turned a second-half England lead into a crushing 2-1 defeat.

Bellingham, however, has no interest in playing the media’s antagonist.

“We Were Talking About a Frictional Shot”

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the final whistle, quoted by Spanish outlet AS and relayed by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, the 23-year-old dismissed any suggestion of bad blood with Messi.

“There were ZERO problems with Messi. We were talking about a frictional shot, actually there was nothing bad at all,” Bellingham said.

Anticipating that the incident would be blown out of proportion, he added: “I’m sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me there was nothing.”

Closing his remarks, Bellingham paid tribute to his opponent: “For me, it was a privilege to face Leo.”

What Actually Happened on the Pitch

The flashpoint came early, in the fourth minute of the first half, when Bellingham and Messi clashed over a contested foul call, with both players gesticulating before parting ways. Messi was seen nodding pointedly at Bellingham to end the exchange, and footage of the moment went viral.

England took the lead in the second half through Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute. But Argentina hit back late, with Messi setting up Enzo Fernandez to equalise in the 85th minute before teeing up substitute Lautaro Martinez for a stoppage-time winner, sending Argentina through to face Spain in Sunday’s final.

While English fans are left mourning another agonisingly close World Cup exit, Bellingham’s mature response has made clear that, whatever the score, he holds nothing but respect for Messi.