Good news for tourists, travellers! The popular Mix Up-Down toy train on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka–Shimla railway line has finally resumed operations after a short summer break.

As reported by The Indian Express, the budget-friendly train started running again on Thursday after the Holiday Special service was withdrawn.

The Mix Up-Down train had been temporarily suspended during the summer holiday rush to allow the operation of the Holiday Special (4503-4504) train from May 25 to July 15. With the holiday season over, the regular service has now returned.

Toy Train: Timings, routes and fare

According to The Indian Express, the Mix Up-Down toy train departs Kalka at 8:00 am and reaches Shimla at 1:55 pm. On the return journey, it leaves Shimla at 5:00 pm and arrives in Kalka at 10:22 pm.

An official told Indian Express that the train stops at all 18 stations between Kalka and Shimla, making it a convenient travel option for passengers travelling to smaller towns along the route.

The fare for the train is just ₹50 for the full journey between Kalka and Shimla, making it one of the most affordable ways to travel on the UNESCO World Heritage railway line.

A boost for tourism and daily travel

The return of the Mix Up-Down toy train is expected to make travel easier for both tourists and local passengers. Besides visitors looking to enjoy the scenic Kalka–Shimla journey, the service will also benefit students, office-goers and residents who regularly travel between stations on the route.

The train will offer better connectivity for passengers from smaller towns while also giving a boost to tourism on the iconic heritage railway.