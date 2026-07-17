A bipartisan bill that could impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil has been formally introduced in the US Senate, backed by more than 60 lawmakers, enough support to overcome a filibuster in the upper chamber.

The development marks the most significant escalation yet in Washington’s push to use trade measures as a lever against Moscow’s war financing, and it places India, alongside China, at the centre of the fight.

The proposal is still not a law. It must pass both the US Senate and the House of Representatives before reaching President Donald Trump for his signature.

What does the bill propose?

The bill targets the five biggest buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, or countries that help Russia avoid energy sanctions.

Based on current trade data, the countries expected to fall under the bill are India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

It proposes tariffs of up to 100% on these countries.

There is one important exception. Countries whose Russian gas imports make up less than 15% of Russia’s total gas exports and are clearly reducing that dependence will not face these tariffs. This exemption is mainly meant to protect some European countries that still import limited amounts of Russian gas.

The bill also says the US Trade Representative must review the list of the top five buyers every 180 days. If buying patterns change, countries can be added or removed from the list accordingly.

However, going by the proposal, not every Russian import is covered. The legislation allows the US to continue buying Russian uranium used in American nuclear reactors and medical isotopes. It also allows cooperation with Russia in the nuclear and space sectors.

Apart from tariffs, the bill also allows the US to impose broad sanctions on Russia’s political leadership, financial institutions, energy companies, wealthy businessmen accused of supporting the Kremlin and people or organisations helping Russia avoid sanctions. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin is named under the proposed sanctions.

Why is India being targeted?

Since the Ukraine war began, India has become the second-largest buyer of Russian crude oil after China. Russian oil has been sold at discounted prices, helping India reduce its import costs and keep domestic fuel prices under control.

According to recent trade data, India’s imports of Russian crude rose by around 34% in June 2026 compared with the previous month.

This is also not the first time India has faced pressure from the US. In August 2025, Washington imposed a 25% secondary tariff on Indian goods, saying it was because India continued buying Russian oil.

In November 2025, the US also imposed sanctions on Russian energy companies Rosneft and Lukoil. Those steps briefly reduced India’s Russian oil imports. They fell to about 1.24 million barrels a day in December 2025, the lowest level since December 2022.

India has consistently defended its purchase of Russian oil. New Delhi says it has not violated any international sanctions and that buying cheaper Russian crude is necessary for the country’s energy security and helps keep fuel prices under control for consumers.

When the earlier 500% tariff proposal was being discussed, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India had directly conveyed its concerns to the US senators behind the bill.

Background: from a 500% threat to a 100% bill

This bill began as a much tougher proposal. In April 2025, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill that called for tariffs of up to 500% on any country buying Russian oil or gas.

That proposal would have affected more than 60 countries, including several US allies. It failed to move forward in Congress because many lawmakers were uncomfortable giving such broad tariff powers to the White House.

Over the following months, the proposal was rewritten. The tariff was reduced to 100%, its scope was limited to only the five biggest buyers, and the president was given the power to grant waivers. These changes were made to improve its chances of passing Congress.

The bill gained new political attention after Senator Lindsey Graham travelled to Ukraine in July and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also held talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a NATO summit in Ankara to finalise language that the Trump administration could support.

On July 10, Graham announced that he had reached an agreement in principle with the Trump administration on the bill. He died suddenly the following day.

His death led to renewed support for the legislation. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for a floor vote “in honour of Lindsey,” while Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he was “hopeful” the Senate could act quickly.

The proposal introduced this week has been named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 as a tribute to the late senator. Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, who was appointed to fill his Senate seat, is also supporting the bill.

Where does the bill stand now?

By Thursday, the legislation had secured more than 60 co-sponsors, including 39 Republicans and 22 Democrats, according to Senate aides. Republican leaders also “hotlined” the bill, a process used to check whether any senator objects to bringing it up quickly for debate.

The biggest challenge now is finding time for a Senate vote.

Even if the Senate approves it, the bill must still pass the House of Representatives before it reaches President Trump. Trump has not fully endorsed the bill but has repeatedly indicated he is open to signing it.

“We’re seriously thinking — this is in honour of Lindsey,” Trump said this week. He added that there was “a good chance it gets done.”

Not everyone supports the proposal. Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has criticised the bill, arguing that it gives Trump broad tariff powers under the name of sanctions. He says the waiver provisions leave enforcement largely in the president’s hands.

Why this bill matters

If it becomes law, it would be the first time the US Congress has used tariffs as a direct geopolitical tool to punish another country for helping finance a war. Traditionally, tariffs have been used to deal with trade disputes rather than foreign policy.

The proposal also comes just weeks after Washington separately proposed a 12.5% tariff on imports from 54 countries, including India, over allegations that they imported goods made with forced labour. For now, the Senate proposal is only a bill.

It still needs approval from both chambers of Congress before it can become law.