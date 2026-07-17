Indian Railways has sanctioned the doubling of the 14-km Tadali-Ghugus railway station in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 228 crore. This move is expected to strengthen freight movement on one of the country’s busiest rail corridors. The project aims to increase line capacity, ease congestion and support rising freight demand on the Delhi-Chennai High Density Network (HDN), as per the Ministry of Railways.

The ministry stated that the project has been approved under the umbrella programme for doubling, tripling, quadrupling, flyover and bypass works being undertaken to boost the capacity of the national railway network.

“The project has been approve under Umbrella Work of Doubling, Tripling, Quadrupling, Flyover and Bypass Works on Indian Railways,” as reported by PIB.

How the project will improve freight movement

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Tadali-Ghugus section, situated on the Wardha-Balharshah railway line in Maharashtra, is currently a single-line stretch. It also forms part of the strategically important Delhi-Chennai High Density Network (HDN), which is one of Indian Railways’ busiest freight and passenger corridors.

The ministry stated that doubling the section will enable simultaneous movement of trains in both directions. It will also help reduce congestion, enhance flexibility and increase line capacity.

Additional 4.5 MTPA freight capacity planned

The Ministry of Railways mentioned that the upgraded section is expected to facilitate an additional 4.5 million tonnes per annum (MPTA) of freight traffic upon completion.

“The project will facilitate additional freight traffic of 4.5 MTPA,” the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the section carries major freight traffic and is used to transport bulk commodities to industries and power plants across the country.

The key commodities transported on the route include:

-Coal

-Gypsum

-Iron ore

-IOBT POL (petroleum products)

-Laterite ash

-Sand

The ministry mentioned that the additional capacity is likely to enhance freight movement and operational efficiency on the corridor.

Part of Indian Railways network expansion programme

According to the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has been undertaking large-scale capacity augmentation works. It will include doubling, tripling and quadrupling of railway lines, to decongest busy routes and boost the movement of freight and passenger trains.

The Tadali-Ghugus project forms part of this broader infrastructure expansion programme and is likely to strengthen the freight network on the Delhi-Chennai High Density Network.

Why the project matters

The Ministry of Railways stated that the capacity augmentation projects such as the Tadali-Ghugus rail doubling are aimed at increasing freight transportation capacity and improving the efficiency of goods movement.