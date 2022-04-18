Crypto markets update: Crypto markets appear to be correcting again. The global crypto market cap decreased by over 4% over the last day to $1.80 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data as of 2.45 pm on Monday (April 18, 2022). In the morning today, the global crypto market cap was $1.85 trillion.

Prices of all top cryptocurrencies have also tumbled up to 8% since Monday morning. While Bitcoin’s dominance as the number one crypto has increased by 0.19% over the last day to 41.05%, its price has hit April’s lowest. At 3.06 pm, Bitcoin price was $38,958. On April 2nd, Bitcoin price had crossed $47,000. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin is currently selling at around Rs 31,23,079.

Meanwhile, prices of all other top crypto assets have also decreased over the last day. Ethereum (ETH) was down 4.60% to $2905 while Binance coin (BNB) price decreased by 3.39% to $400.58.

Ripple (XRP) price decreased by 5.72% to $0.7375 while Solana price was down by 6.03% to $ 96.06.

Cardano (ADA) price has decreased by 6.84% to $0.885 and Terra (LUNA) price is down 5.06% to $77.33.

Dogecoin price has decreased by 6.33% to $0.135.

The price of Polkadot (DOT), which is ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap, has decreased by 7.10% to $17.29. Polygon (MATIC) prices has decreased to $1.31.

Top Crypto Gainers

Metacyber (METAC), which is ranked 3264, has jumped by 629% to $0.00000148 in the last 24 hours while Kinsman (KINTA, ranked 4170) increased by 504% to $0.02364 over the last day.

Top Trending Tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB), STEPN (GMT), Bitcoin, Polygon and Adadao were the top five most trending cryptos on CoinMarketCap. Prices of all these top trending coins have decreased in the last 24 hours. In the last 30 days price of GMT token has jumped by 213%, however, as compared to last day, it was down by 9.41% to $2.29.

BNB, Solana, Near Protocol, Green Satoshi Token, NYM and PancakeSwap were other coins in top 11 most trending cryptos. Of these NEAR price has increased by 33.31% in the last 30 days. Green Satoshi Token’s price is also up by 30.93% to $4.33 in the last one month

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision in crypto)