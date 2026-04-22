The upcoming Namma Metro Blue Line in Bengaluru is expected to significantly change the city’s real estate landscape, with improved connectivity likely to drive both residential demand and property prices.Experts believe the new corridor, which runs along the high-density Outer Ring Road (ORR) and connects major IT hubs, will emerge as a strong growth catalyst for multiple micro-markets, The Hindustan Times reported.

The 58-km-long line, linking Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport, is part of the metro’s Phase 2 expansion and is scheduled for phased completion between 2026 and 2027. The project is designed to ease traffic congestion while improving accessibility between key employment hubs and residential areas.

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Connectivity to drive housing demand



Real estate experts highlight that the Blue Line will enhance connectivity across prominent neighbourhoods such as Silk Board, HSR Layout, Bellandur and Marathahalli – areas already known for their proximity to major IT parks. Improved metro access is expected to reduce commute times, making these locations more attractive to homebuyers, particularly working professionals.

Apartments are likely to see the highest demand along the corridor, especially in mid-income and premium housing segments. This trend aligns with broader patterns in Bengaluru, where metro connectivity has already driven housing demand up by 8–19% in areas close to operational stations.

Price appreciation across micro-markets

The enhanced accessibility is expected to translate into rising property values across the Blue Line corridor. Industry observers suggest that improved infrastructure typically leads to higher capital appreciation, particularly in areas with strong employment bases and limited housing supply.

In addition to residential growth, commercial activity is also likely to increase along the route, further boosting real estate demand. Rental markets are expected to benefit as well, with professionals seeking homes closer to metro stations to avoid long commutes a trend already visible in other metro-connected areas of the city.

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Phased development to unlock new investment zones

The phased rollout of the Blue Line is anticipated to unlock several emerging micro-markets, particularly along the ORR and airport corridor. As infrastructure develops, areas previously considered peripheral are expected to gain prominence among both investors and end-users.

Experts note that infrastructure-led growth has consistently influenced Bengaluru’s property market, and the Blue Line is likely to reinforce this trend.