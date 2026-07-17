Indian IT stocks have dominated Google searches over their recent AI-led partnerships and dividend payout announcements. India’s third-largest IT services firm, HCL Tech, is set to turn ex-date today, while TCS recently announced the launch of its third Gemini Experience Centre in India.

Alongside Wipro’s chairman, Rishad Premji emphasised the importance of deploying specialised artificial intelligence tools across various segments of enterprise. Persistent Systems’ COO Jaideep Dhok had shared with Financial Express details about scaling AI investments across BFSI and life sciences wings.

Here’s why IT companies have been trending on Google searches over the past week:

HCL Tech to turn ex-date on July 17

IT major HCL Tech announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the first quarter of financial year 2027. The company has fixed the record date of Friday, July 17 for the same, and beneficiaries shall receive the payment on Monday, July 27, the company said in its filing.

The company reported its AI revenue growth for the June quarter at $171 million, rising 10% from $155 million posted in the trailing quarter. On a YoY basis, the revenue in this segment jumped 62% in constant currency terms. The company’s CEO, C Vijayakumar, also said that its AI strategy execution has shown a 3.3% YoY rise in revenue per employee.

Wipro announces Rs 2 interim dividend

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm, which reported a flat profit for Q1FY27, declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the reporting quarter. The record date to ascertain shareholders’ eligibility for the payout has been fixed for Monday, July 27, and the payment will be made on or before August 14.

Commenting on AI developments in the technology sector, Srini Pallia, CEO and MD of Wipro, said, “Clients are moving beyond technology modernisation to AI-enabled operating models that improve quality, resilience, and productivity. Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered approach helps clients embed AI at the core of their business, and these engagements reflect both the breadth of our capabilities and the trust clients place in us as a transformation partner.”

TCS declares Rs 12 per share interim dividend

Indian IT bellwether, TCS, announced its Q1 earnings relatively better than its peers. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the reporting quarter; the record date for this was set for July 15, and beneficiaries will receive their payment on July 31.

For Q1FY27, the company reported its AI revenue at more than $2.6 billion on the back of increased AI deployment across different industries.

Persistent Systems announces Rs 18 final dividend

The Pune-based firm has recommended a final dividend of Rs 19 per share on face value of Rs 5 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for Monday, August 3, and the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on the same date.

Persistent’s Chief Operating Officer – Technology, Jaideep Dhok, told FE in June that its proprietary 3C Framework includes governance and cost management as its focus areas.

“Cost becomes an inherent part of interoperability as customers tend to focus on cost neutrality or cost control right from the word go,” Dhok said. “If you look at our customer platforms like SASVA (services as a software enabled by virtual agents), they leverage this core architectural blueprint, which includes building blocks like governance.”