Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will join a select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered trains as he prepares to flag off the country’s first such service between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana on Friday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the launch marks an important milestone in India’s transition towards cleaner technologies in the railway sector. The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route and has been developed using indigenous technology.

“From Jind tomorrow, India’s first hydrogen-powered train will be flagged off, which will connect Jind and Sonipat. India becomes one of the select group of nations that have such trains. This will go a long way in ensuring that India adopts clean technology in the railway sector.”

The hydrogen fuel cell train generates electricity onboard by combining hydrogen with oxygen, producing only water vapour as a by-product. Unlike conventional electric trains, it does not rely on continuous overhead electrification, while also eliminating tailpipe emissions associated with diesel-powered trains.

Hydrogen train among world’s longest passenger trainsets

Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train features a 10-coach configuration, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed globally. It is powered by a 3,200 HP propulsion system, placing it among the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets currently in operation.

The project is expected to support India’s clean mobility goals by reducing dependence on fossil fuels while demonstrating the country’s growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering and hydrogen-based transport technologies.

PM to launch projects worth over Rs 14,700 crore in Haryana

Besides flagging off the hydrogen-powered train, Modi will launch and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore during his visit to Jind.

These include the inauguration of the 157.92-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1 to 5), developed at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore, the 33.81-km Ambala-Kala Amb Highway, and the 40.60-km Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway, which is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from about two hours to around 40 minutes.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the elevated railway track at Kurukshetra, dedicate two government medical colleges at Bhiwani and Narnaul to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra.

In his post, Modi also highlighted the broader development agenda for Haryana.

“Other works will also be inaugurated in Jind tomorrow. These include road and railway projects which will improve connectivity between Delhi and Amritsar, Ambala and Kala Amb, Jind and Gohana and more. Medical colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul would also be dedicated to the nation.

The foundation stone for a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra will be laid. This museum will showcase the glorious history of Sikhism, the noble teachings of the respected Sikh Gurus and the contribution of the Sikh community to our nation.”

After Jind, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Chandigarh and Jalandhar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for additional development projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore across the two cities.