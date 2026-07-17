Central Bank of India posted its net profit for the June quarter at Rs 1,323 crore, advancing 13% year-on-year from Rs 1,168 crore posted in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the lender registered a growth of over 82% from Rs 724 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The bank’s total income for the first quarter of financial year 2027 was reported at Rs 10,677 crore, jumping 3% from Rs 10,359 crore. However, on a sequential basis, it declined over 1% from Rs 10,810 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Central Bank Q1 highlights

The public sector bank’s interest income increased by nearly 16% YoY to Rs 3,914 crore in comparison to Rs 3,383 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. However, its operating profit declined 5% YoY to Rs 2,186 crore from Rs 2,303 crore reported in Q1FY26.

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The lender’s gross non-performing asset ratio for the reporting quarter was pegged at 2.60%, registering an improvement of 53 basis points from 3.13% reported in Q1FY26. While, its net NPA for the June quarter stood at 0.49%.

Over the improvement in NPA, the bank’s bad loans witnessed a sharp decline at Rs 346 crore from Rs 468 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

For Q1FY27, Central Bank of India reported a rise of more than 11% in its total deposits at Rs 4.78 lakh crore against Rs 4.28 lakh crore reported in Q1FY26. The lender’s capital adequacy ratio saw an improvement at 18.28% in Q1FY27 from 17.66% reported in Q1FY26.

The bank reported its business growth guidance for FY26-27 at 14-15%.

Central Bank share price

Stock of the Central Bank of India fell nearly 3% in Friday’s intraday trade. Over the past one month, its share price has declined by more than 6%, while over the past six months it has fallen by 17%. So far this year, the lender’s stock has slipped by 15%.