Indian Railways is set to begin a new chapter in clean and sustainable transportation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train today (July 17, 2026) from Jind in Haryana.

Apart from launching the hydrogen train, the Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services and inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

These projects are aimed at improving rail connectivity and enhancing passenger facilities across the country. Here’s a look at all the key announcements and projects launching today.

#WATCH | Jind, Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat tomorrow The train has been developed using indigenous technology. The train is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into… pic.twitter.com/JUbWycjE9N — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

India’s First Hydrogen Train: Route, stops and features

Category Details Route Jind–Sonipat route under Northern Railways Daily Distance Around 356 km every day through two round trips between Jind and Sonipat Speed 75 kmph to 120 kmph Stations Covered Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana (Haryana), Barwasni and Sonipat Coaches 10 coaches, including two Driving Power Cars and eight passenger coaches Passenger Capacity Up to 2,600 passengers

India’s hydrogen train will operate on the Jind–Sonipat route under Northern Railways. It will cover around 356 km every day by completing two round trips between Jind and Sonipat.

Hydrogen Train Inside (Image Source: Ministry of Railways)

The train will run at speeds ranging from 75 kmph to 120 kmph, connecting several stations along the route.

The train will stop at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana (Haryana) and Barwasni before reaching its final destination, Sonipat.

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The train will feature 10 coaches, including two Driving Power Cars and eight passenger coaches. It will be capable of carrying up to 2,600 passengers.

Hydrogen Train (Image Source: Ministry of Railways)

PM Modi to flag off 2 new train services

Along with India’s first hydrogen-powered train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off two new train services to improve rail connectivity across the country. These new services are expected to make travel easier for passengers while strengthening rail links between key cities and regions.

1. Kartoli–Ambala City Express: Schedule, route, timings

The Kartoli–Ambala City Express will run daily as train numbers 14502/14501.

Train No. 14502 (Kartoli–Ambala City Express) will leave Kartoli at 8:30 AM and reach Ambala City at 12:55 PM. In the return direction, Train No. 14501 (Ambala City–Kartoli Express) will depart Ambala City at 4:15 PM and arrive at Kartoli at 8:25 PM.

The train will stop at several important stations, including Daulatpur Chowk, Amb Andaura, Una Himachal, Nangal Dam, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Morinda, Sirhind, and Rajpura.

2. Chheharta–Varanasi: Schedule, route, timings

The Chheharta–Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express will run as a tri-weekly service with train numbers 14624/14623. The train will run from Chheharta on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The return service from Varanasi will operate on Thursday, Saturday, and Monday.

Train No. 14624 (Chheharta–Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express) will depart Chheharta at 2:05 PM and reach Varanasi at 12:15 PM the next day.

Train No. 14623 (Varanasi–Chheharta Sant Ravidas Express) will leave Varanasi at 7:50 PM and arrive at Chheharta at 5:10 PM the following day.

During its journey, the train will stop at major stations including Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Sultanpur, and Jaunpur City.

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75 Redeveloped Amrit Bharat Railway Stations to be inaugurated today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

75 Amrit Stations transforming India's rail infrastructure and elevating passenger experience. #AmritStation #75अमृत_स्टेशन pic.twitter.com/iyMSKqsk9O — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 16, 2026

The upgraded stations, spread across 20 states, have been developed with improved passenger facilities and better infrastructure at a cost of around ₹1,570 crore.

Some of the stations included are Jalandhar Cantonment, S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali), Majbat, Jalpaiguri, Haldibari, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib railway stations.

