Passengers travelling through Jammu Tawi railway station can now expect less waiting time and zero overcrowding, with all seven platforms becoming fully operational as part of the station’s redevelopment. The latest upgrade includes the commissioning of newly built Platforms 6 and 7, while Platforms 4 and 5 have also been restored to full operations.

Announcing the development on X, Jammu Division of Northern Railway said all seven platforms are now operational, adding that the upgrade will bring “smoother train movements”, “less waiting time and zero overcrowding” while strengthening regional connectivity. The railway division also advised passengers to check digital display boards for platform information and use the foot overbridges to access the new platforms.

How will passengers benefit?

According to PTI, the commissioning of Platforms 6 and 7 has increased the station’s capacity to accommodate more trains simultaneously, allowing railway operations to run more efficiently.

A railway spokesperson stated to PTI that the additional capacity would make train movement smoother, reduce halting time and provide relief to passengers from overcrowding. With platforms 4 and 5 also becoming fully operational again, the station is now functioning with all seven platforms.

The railway administration has urged passengers to check platform information through station announcements and electronic display boards before boarding their trains. Travellers have also been advised to use the designated foot overbridges and follow the instructions of railway staff while accessing the newly operational platforms.

A boost to rail connectivity

The additional platforms will strengthen rail connectivity to and from Jammu and Kashmir by enabling the station to handle more trains simultaneously. The increased capacity is expected to improve passenger movement, especially during peak travel periods, while easing congestion at one of the region’s busiest railway stations.

The redevelopment is expected to benefit pilgrims, tourists and daily commuters travelling through Jammu Tawi, which serves as a major rail gateway to the Union Territory.

Railway security on high alert during yatra

The operational upgrade comes as security agencies continue to strengthen preparedness during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. According to PTI, security personnel on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive mock drill in Jammu to assess preparedness against possible terror threats targeting railway infrastructure.

The exercise involved personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Bomb Disposal Squad and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Officials said the drill staged emergency situations, including terrorist threats, anti-militancy operations and law-and-order contingencies, to test coordination among agencies and reinforce standard operating procedures for responding to critical incidents.