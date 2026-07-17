JSW Steel’s Q1FY27 profit doubled to Rs 4,696 crore, up from Rs 2,209 crore reported in Q1FY26. The company’s Q1FY27 revenue from operations stood at Rs 47,364 crore, up 9.7% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 43,147 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, the steel maker’s revenue and profit both declined. JSW Steel’s Q1 profit fell sharply by 75.6% QoQ, while revenue declined 7.46% compared to Q4FY26.

JSW Steel’s total income rose to Rs 48,088 crore from Rs 43,497 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

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The steel maker said in its regulatory filing that its total expenses stood at Rs 41,830 crore, compared with Rs 40,325 crore in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel’s crude steel output increased 3% to 6.59 million tonnes in Q1FY27 from 6.38 million tonnes in Q1FY26. During the first quarter, the company also commenced the construction of a 2 million tonne-per-annum steel plant in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of over Rs 16,350 crore.

SW Steel plans Rs 811 crore stake sale in JSW One Platforms IPO

Along with Q1FY27 financials, JSW Steel announced to sell stake worth up to Rs 811 crore in JSW One Platforms IPO

Under the plan, JSW Steel may sell shares worth up to Rs 811 crore in the IPO through an offer for sale (OFS). The final number of shares to be sold, the IPO price and other details will be decided later. It is also subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals and applicable laws.

About JSW Steel

Part of JSW Group, JSW Steel is among India’s leading six steel making players.



