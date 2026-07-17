DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Result 2026 today, July 17. More than 4 lakh students who appeared for the Higher Secondary First Year examinations can now access their results through the official portals using their registration number and date of birth.

With the declaration of the results, students who meet the qualifying criteria will be eligible to move to Plus Two (Class 12). Candidates are advised to download their provisional marksheets and verify all personal and academic details before collecting the original certificates from their schools.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Why was the result delayed?

The Class 11 results were originally expected to be announced on June 10. However, the Directorate postponed the declaration after rescheduling examinations for students in Gulf countries and extending the evaluation process to include their answer scripts.

Following the completion of the assessment process, the board has now published the results, bringing the examination cycle to a close.

How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2026 online

Students can access their marksheets by visiting any of the official Kerala result portals and clicking on the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 link. They will need to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth to log in. After submitting the details, candidates can view, download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

The results are available on the following official websites:

Kerala Examination Results Portal

Official Results Portal

NICKITE Kerala Results

DHSE Kerala Portal

To qualify for promotion to Plus Two, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Those who fail to clear one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for the Save A Year (SAY)/Improvement examinations, allowing them another opportunity to pass without losing an academic year.

Students should carefully verify all information printed on the provisional marksheet after downloading it and retain a hard copy until their original mark certificates are issued by their respective schools.