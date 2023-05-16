Ayekart appoints Vaibhav Joshi as co-founder, CBO & global head BFSI

Ayekart, a fintech and integrated digital technology platform for the food and agri value chain, has appointed Vaibhav Joshi as its co-founder, chief business officer (CBO) and global head-BFSI.

As per the company, this move aligns with the company’s aim to strengthen its leadership team, lead fintech empowerment for SMEs and MSMEs, and drive innovation in business during Ayekart’s current growth phase.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Vaibhav to our team as a Co-founder, CBO & Global Head of BFSI. His extensive experience and proven skills in the financial technology industry will be instrumental in driving our company forward. His creative mindset and enthusiasm align perfectly with our vision for the future of Ayekart. Ayekart clocked Rs.650 crore of GTV last fiscal and Vaibhav joins us to expand the digital outreach and enhance India and global expansion.” Debarshi Dutta, co-founder and CEO of Ayekart.

Additionally, Joshi will play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s business strategy and driving revenue growth. He will leverage his deep industry knowledge and extensive network to forge strategic partnerships, expand Ayekart Fintech’s market presence, and drive innovation in the fintech space.

Talking about his appointment, Vaibhav Joshi shared, “The story of India is one of growth, and the next major frontier on this journey is Fintech. Through my BFSI experience, I look forward to contributing to accelerate the company’s growth and deliver innovative financial solutions to our customers, especially empowering SMEs through technology. Together, we will take Ayekart to new heights.”

With over 22 years of experience in the industry, Joshi has established himself as an expert in banking, payments, and lending, spanning both Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and corporations. His expertise in deal structuring, strategic alliances, deal sourcing, solutions, program management, presales, and negotiations are widely recognized and will significantly contribute to the growth and success of Ayekart.

Also Read The curious case of email marketing and its relevance today

Additionally, he will be based in Mumbai.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook