Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chandigarh on July 17 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major infrastructure projects.

Ahead of his visit, the Chandigarh Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and avoid inconvenience to commuters during the Prime Minister’s convoy movement.

As part of the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversions will be put in place on important routes. Police have advised commuters to avoid certain roads and use alternate routes until 3 PM on July 17 to prevent traffic congestion.

Traffic diversions on Chandigarh-Nayagaon route

According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted or restricted on the stretch from the Chandigarh-Nayagaon Barrier to PEC Light Point and up to the Sector 2/3/10-11 Chowk during the Prime Minister’s movement.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police has requested the general public to avoid using this route until 3:00 PM on July 17 to ensure smooth movement of the VVIP convoy.

Alternate routes and parking advisory

The Chandigarh Traffic Police said traffic may also be diverted or restricted on other roads during the VVIP visit.

People have been advised to use alternate routes to avoid congestion and follow the official social media accounts of the Chandigarh Traffic Police for real-time traffic updates.

Guests, invitees and official staff have been asked to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas. The police also advised people not to park vehicles on cycle tracks, pedestrian pathways or in no-parking zones.

Glimpse of PM Modi’s Schedule

– 11:00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Haryana and flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat.

– 11:30 AM: He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around ₹14,700 crore at Eklavya Stadium, Jind, and address a public gathering.

– 1:45 PM: The Prime Minister will arrive in Chandigarh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹6,600 crore.

– Later in the day: PM Modi will visit Jalandhar, Punjab, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹5,470 crore.