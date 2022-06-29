Brand awareness improved by 26% when adding native video ads in the open web to a marketing mix: Study

Native video ads in the open web have a stronger impact on brand favorability and consideration than social or video platforms, as per an independent Multichannel Brand Impact study from Kantar, the data, insights and consulting company. 59% of study participants that received a native video ad exposure expressed brand favorability, compared to 50% for social platform exposures and 51% for video platform exposures.

Taboola, a global name in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the results of the study from Kantar. Kantar tested the impact of exposure to an online video ad across multiple digital media channels: a native advertising platform, a social platform and a video streaming platform.

eMarketer forecasts show digital ad spending in the US will reach $270 billion by 2023 and video plays a significant factor–more than half of marketers cite video as their most valuable ad format overall.

The Kantar Multichannel Brand Impact study measured the effectiveness of video advertising within native environments against other environments, as it relates to helping reach brand impact goals. Brand awareness improved by 26% when adding native video ads in the open web to a marketing mix. When study participants were shown native video ads, 33% displayed top-of-mind awareness – compared to just 14% of the control group. When native video ads were combined with social platform video ads, top-of-mind awareness rose to 49%.

Video ads continue to prove valuable to brands, especially as TV dollars are moving to digital, Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola, said. “With industry estimates indicating that video advertising in the US will reach nearly $ 50 billion this year, brands have a lot of opportunities to influence customers, as long as they’re choosing the right platforms and mix of platforms to relay their messages. What the Kantar study and our client work spotlight is that native video ads on Taboola High Impact Placements (HIP) are an essential part of a successful media mix. We provide the editorial environments that people trust, on a massive scale, so brands can amplify their efforts with Taboola,” he added.

