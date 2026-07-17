If you are a Central government employee planning to travel under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme, it may be time to start planning much earlier than before.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a fresh circular reminding employees to book air tickets well in advance and submit applications for LTC advance on time. The advisory follows instances where many employees were booking flights just a few days before travelling, resulting in significantly higher ticket prices.

In its circular dated July 16, 2026, the DoPT has asked all officers and officials to strictly follow the existing LTC instructions issued in 2022.

Why has DoPT issued this reminder?

According to the department, scrutiny of LTC claims revealed that many employees were making flight bookings at the last minute.

The circular notes: “It has been observed during scrutiny of LTC claims that in a number of cases air tickets are being booked only a few days before the journey and, in some cases, during the same week in which the journey is undertaken.”

It adds that such bookings generally lead to much higher airfares and are “not in consonance with the spirit of the instructions” already issued by the department.

The government believes that advance planning can help reduce travel costs and save public money.

Book flight tickets at least 21 days before travel

The DoPT has once again reminded employees that they should book their air tickets at least 21 days before the intended date of travel, wherever possible.

The circular says: “Government employees are encouraged to book flight tickets at least 21 days prior to the intended date of travel on LTC so as to avail the most competitive fares and minimize the burden on the Government exchequer.”

The department has clarified that this is not a new rule. It is a reiteration of the consolidated LTC instructions issued on August 29, 2022.

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Need LTC advance? Apply at least 30 days before your journey

The circular also highlights another important timeline.

Government employees who are eligible to travel by air and wish to take an LTC advance should submit their application at least 30 days before the proposed journey.

The application should be accompanied by a printout from the authorised travel agency showing the proposed flight and fare details.

This allows the department to process the advance well before the journey and ensures that employees are able to book tickets at lower fares.

What has DoPT asked employees to do?

The department has advised all officers and employees to plan their journeys in advance instead of waiting until the last few days.

The circular states: “All officers and officials are, therefore, advised to plan their LTC journeys well in advance and book air tickets, as far as possible, at least 21 days before the proposed date of travel.”

It also reminds employees intending to take an LTC advance to submit their applications at least 30 days before the journey.

Finally, the circular says the existing instructions should be followed with “strict compliance.”

What is Leave Travel Concession (LTC)?

Leave Travel Concession is a welfare benefit available to eligible Central government employees that allows reimbursement of travel expenses for journeys undertaken while on leave.

Under the LTC scheme, employees can generally claim reimbursement for:

Travel to their hometown under Home Town LTC.

Travel to any place in India under All India LTC, subject to the applicable LTC block and eligibility.

The scheme covers only the travel component. Expenses such as hotel accommodation, food, local sightseeing and shopping are not reimbursed under LTC.

How are air tickets to be booked under LTC?

The government has laid down specific rules for booking air tickets under LTC.

Employees travelling by air are required to book tickets only through authorised travel agencies notified by the government. These include authorised government booking platforms and designated travel agencies as notified from time to time.

Booking through unauthorised websites or agents can lead to rejection of the LTC claim unless specifically permitted under applicable rules.

The 2022 DoPT instructions also encourage employees to book tickets early so that the government does not end up paying unnecessarily high fares.

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Why booking early matters

Airfares generally increase as the date of travel approaches, particularly during holidays and peak travel seasons.

By booking tickets around three weeks in advance, employees have a better chance of getting lower fares. This not only benefits the employee by making travel arrangements easier but also reduces the reimbursement burden on the government.

That is why the DoPT has once again reminded employees that timely planning is an important part of complying with LTC rules.

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