Reliance Jio offers, Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone; effective price Rs 3999

Reliance Jio has partnered with Xiaomi to offer the Chinese handset maker’s latest Redmi 5A at an effective price of Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,999, based on versions. Under this partnership, called Better To Offer, consumers will get a cash back of Rs 1,000, thereby bringing the effective price of the device to Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,999. However, to avail of the cash back, consumers will have to continuously recharge for 12 months with Jio’s special tariff offer of Rs 199 per month, which has also been introduced along with the smartphone. Under this offer, with validity of 28 days, consumers will get 1GB data per day as well as free local and national calls. The cash back will be in the form of 10 vouchers of Rs 100 each, to be given to consumers after a year and can be utilised for recharges of Jio tariff plans.

Redmi 5A’s base version is Xiaomi’s cheapest handset in the country and is made in India. It will be available in two versions with 2GB RAM/16GB storage for Rs 4,999 and the 3GB RAM/32GB storage for Rs 6,999. The mobile phone was launched on Thursday. The handset features a 5-inch display with 1.4GHz quadcore Qualcomm processor, a 3,000 mAh battery and a 5MP front camera as well as a 13MP rear camera. Xiaomi will start selling Redmi 5A from December 7 on Flipkart as well as its own online and offline platforms. Subsequently, it will also be available in brick and mortar stores. Jio’s partnership with Xiaomi, which, at present, shares the space with Samsung as India’s largest smartphone vendor, is part of the operator’s strategy to counter Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India.

Airtel and Vodafone have launched entry-level smartphones to counter Jio’s 4G feature phone and to encourage its 2G subscribers to go for smartphones. Bharti has partnered with domestic handset makers Karbonn and Celkon to launch entry-level 4G smartphones effectively priced at Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,349, respectively. Vodafone too has tied up with homegrown mobile phone maker Micromax to launch smartphone with effective price as low as Rs 999.