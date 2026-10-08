The government is looking at using digital payments and public expenditure data to expand the way it measures the performance of India’s services economy.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has proposed using UPI transaction data and government salary records to track activity in education, healthcare, public administration and defence. The proposal is part of an effort to expand the new Index of Services Production (ISP).

According to The Indian Express, the proposal comes even as an earlier government panel had advised against using UPI transactions for calculating GDP for now.

UPI data could track private sector activity

Under the proposal, UPI payments could be used to estimate activity in private schools, universities, hospitals and other healthcare services. MoSPI plans to identify relevant payments using Merchant Category Codes, which classify businesses and services according to the nature of their activity.

For example, taxi services have a separate Merchant Category Code. Similar codes can be used to identify payments made to educational and healthcare establishments.

The ministry said UPI has now entered a more mature phase after several years of rapid expansion. It expects transaction growth to settle into a more stable pattern as the payment system becomes more established. UPI completed 10 years of operation earlier this year.

Earlier panel had raised concerns over UPI data

This is notable because a sub-committee of the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics had earlier questioned whether UPI data was mature enough to be used for GDP calculations.

As reported by The Indian Express, the panel said payment transaction data was still evolving, with a significant number of consumers continuing to use cash.

The panel had suggested that UPI could be considered for measuring Private Final Consumption Expenditure, or PFCE, once transaction data became more stable.

PFCE measures household spending and is the largest component of GDP when the economy is measured through expenditure.

Government salaries to measure public sector services

MoSPI has proposed a different approach for services provided by the government. Government salaries linked to education and healthcare would be sourced from the Public Financial Management System. The system records government budget allocations and expenditure across different departments and activities.

Public administration and defence present a different measurement challenge because they are largely non-market services. Their output cannot simply be calculated by looking at the value of transactions. The proposed method would therefore combine employee compensation with operating expenses incurred while providing these services.

Education and hospitals already account for large UPI payments

The scale of digital payments in these sectors has grown significantly. Data from the National Payments Corporation of India showed that UPI payments for education stood at around Rs 25,635 crore in August. Payments in the hospitals category were about Rs 16,976 crore, while government services accounted for around Rs 17,487 crore.

According to The Indian Express, these categories represented roughly 2.9%, 1.9% and 2% respectively of Person-to-Merchant UPI payments during the month, which totalled nearly Rs 9 lakh crore.

New services could sharply increase the index

Education, healthcare and public administration are significant parts of the wider services economy. In 2024-25, education contributed around 7% of the services sector’s Gross Value Added. Human health and residential care accounted for roughly 3%, while public administration and defence contributed close to 11%. These activities account for nearly one-fifth of services GVA.

The ISP currently covers 19 services sub-sectors, representing around 60% of services GVA in the 2024-25 base year. Education, healthcare and public administration were left out initially because the government had not finalised suitable ways to measure their output. Their inclusion would take the index’s coverage to around 78% of the services sector.

India is building a monthly measure for services

The ISP is intended to serve as the services equivalent of the Index of Industrial Production. As reported by The Indian Express, India has so far lacked an official monthly indicator covering the performance of the services sector as a whole. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index published by S&P Global has been one of the key private-sector indicators available for tracking monthly activity.

Services have accounted for more than half of India’s economy for roughly the past 15 years, while industry contributes less than a third of GVA. MoSPI has invited comments on its approach to expanding the ISP until October 16.