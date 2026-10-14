The iPhone 18 Pro Max has been positioned as the new benchmark in the premium phone space. Oppo, however, disagrees, and to prove its point, is coming up with its ultimate flagship phone – the Find X10 Pro Max. While it doesn’t have a new AI system, or a camera system with a variable aperture, Oppo’s flagship is going with brute power – it has three 200MP cameras on its back!

Ahead of its scheduled global release in Spain on October 21, the Chinese smartphone giant teased the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max with its three cameras, flaunting its specifications and the design. Promoted as a direct challenge to Apple’s newly released iPhone 18 Pro Max, the device introduces an industry first – three separate 200-megapixel sensors spanning the main, ultra-wide, and 3x telephoto lenses on its rear camera array.

Although 200MP camera sensors aren’t a new thing, the Find X10 Pro Max marks the first time a phone uses them for all three cameras. Other than the lenses and sensors, Oppo’s new LUMO imaging engine also promises to offer advanced post-processing for better overall results.

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Anatomy of Oppo’s three 200MP cameras

Oppo’s headline-grabbing setup equips every rear camera with a massive 200MP sensor, backed by colour tuning from long-time collaborator Hasselblad and Oppo’s new LUMO image processing pipeline. Here’s how the setup looks like:

Main (24mm equivalent): Features a 1/1.3-inch primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Oppo claims up to 17 stops of dynamic range when shooting at 1x.

Ultra-Wide (13mm equivalent): Boasts a 1/1.56-inch 200MP sensor with a 124-degree field of view. This is the biggest departure from competitors like the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro Max, both of which cap their ultra-wide modules at 50MP.

Telephoto (70mm equivalent): It offers a 3x optical periscope lens backed by a 200MP sensor with OIS and macro focusing down to 10cm.

Rather than churning out massive 200-megapixel files by default, the phone leverages extreme pixel binning to output detailed 26-megapixel images across all three rear lenses. This is similar to what Apple does for the main camera output, i.e., producing binned images at 24 megapixels. Oppo’s clarity, however, should be better.

The phone’s video capabilities match the resolution boost, supporting 8K recording at 30fps and 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision across every rear sensor.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

The core difference between these two phones is the philosophy they try to attain. While Apple continues to refine physics, variable mechanical apertures, and workflow colour science, Oppo is taking a brute-force approach with raw hardware density and battery capacity.

Feature Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Main Camera 200MP, f/1.5 (1/1.3″) 48MP Pro Fusion (Variable f/1.48–f/4.0) Ultra-Wide 200MP, 124° FOV 48MP Telephoto 200MP, 3x Optical (70mm) 48MP, 4x Optical Front Camera 50MP (4K/60fps, 8K video) 18MP TrueDepth (4K/60fps) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (2nm) Apple A20 Pro (2nm) Display 6.78-inch 144Hz OLED (3600 nits peak) 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion OLED Battery & Charging 8,000mAh Silicon-Carbon, 80W Wired / 50W Wireless 5,567mAh, 60W Wired / 25W MagSafe Durability IP69 Dust & Water Resistant IP68 Dust & Water Resistant

Beyond the cameras, Oppo’s decision to stick to a massive 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery provides a significant advantage in endurance over Apple’s 5,567mAh pack. The Find X10 Pro Max should last longer on a full charge, all while featuring a 80W fast wired charging.

The Find X10 Pro Max is also more resistant to water and dust, owing to its IP69 certification.

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Is the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max worth waiting for?

Although we are yet to review the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, and are awaiting the phone’s launch in India, it seems that Oppo is going after Apple where it matters. The previous generation Find X models have lured creators with their capable cameras and top-tier image post-processing. Hence, the Find X10 Pro Max is likely to take things further from here.

Based on what we know about this Oppo flagship so far, here’s a quick rundown:

Wait for the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max if:

– if you want a great zoom camera that doesn’t compromise on details.

– If battery life is your top concern.

– You seek top-tier video recording on a mobile device.

– You can wait for Oppo to release the device

If waiting isn’t an option, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max remains a top choice for creators on the move.