Apple has officially announced the second-generation HomePod Mini 2 six years after the first one came out. Unveiled as part of Apple’s late-2026 home hardware update alongside a newly powered Apple TV 4K (featuring the A19 chip), the refreshed compact speaker arrives with significant internal upgrades, refined audio, and deeper Apple Intelligence integration.

The idea behind the HomePod Mini 2 remains the same – a small speaker from Apple that gives easy access to Siri and other smart home controls via voice. The design remains unchanged from the original, but Apple decided to spice it up with some new colours. Additionally, there are a lot of upgrades under the hood as well.

In India, the HomePod mini 2 sees a major price hike owing to the silicon shortage situation. The speaker launches at Rs 18,900, and Apple has started taking pre-orders, with retail availability starting October 30 across Apple Store online, Apple retail locations, and authorised resellers.

HomePod mini 2 vs the original: What’s changed this time?

The original HomePod Mini relied on the Apple S5 silicon, which was created at a time when generative AI was nowhere to be seen. The HomePod Mini 2 leaps forward with the custom Apple S10 processor, enabling faster on-device processing and improved smart hub performance.

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The speaker introduces an updated visual touch interface on top called “Sound Glow”. Rather than a static light ring, the backlit glass panel dynamically pulses and glows in sync with the rhythm, bass, and treble of playing audio, or reacts with custom ambient animations when playing soundscapes like falling rain.

The speaker’s audio capabilities receive a notable expansion. Beyond standard single-speaker output and stereo pairing, the HomePod Mini 2 can now link up to four units simultaneously when paired with the new Apple TV 4K, delivering a multi-channel, spatial audio home theatre experience.

Hardware-level support for Siri AI features is also built into the device. Coming via an upcoming software update, this intelligence upgrade allows the speaker to parse cross-app personal context, such as fetching a recipe from an email or adding a track sent via Messages, when linked to an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone or iPad. The speaker also maintains voice recognition for up to six household members, integrated temperature and humidity sensors, and Sound Recognition to alert users if a smoke detector rings.

The HomePod mini 2 ships in five distinct colours: Midnight, White, Pink, Green, and Blue.

The Indian price

At Rs 18,900, the HomePod Mini 2 represents a noticeable step up from the Rs 9,900 launch price of its predecessor. This price repositioning moves the device out of the casual “impulse buy” category and places it firmly in the premium home ecosystem segment in India, which could reduce the entry point into Apple’s smart home ecosystem.

So, who should buy the HomePod mini 2?

1. Apple ecosystem users

If your daily workflow revolves around an iPhone, Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch, the HomePod mini 2 delivers superior Apple platform integration that other brands cannot match. Features like seamless AirPlay handoff when bringing a phone near the speaker, multi-room Intercom broadcasting, and synchronised iCloud Siri requests make it a natural extension of an Apple-centric home.

2. Smart home enthusiasts using HomeKit or Matter

For households building a connected setup around the Apple Home app, the HomePod mini 2 serves as a centralised and local-processing Smart Home Hub. Its built-in Thread support and Matter compatibility allow it to control lights, smart plugs, and sensors remotely without needing third-party bridge hardware.

3. Apple TV 4K owners looking for modular surround sound

If you own the latest Apple TV 4K and want to avoid the bulk or complex wiring of traditional soundbars and AV receivers, the ability to wirelessly link two or four HomePod Mini 2 units offers an effortless, scalable surround-sound system for small-to-medium living rooms.

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Who should skip the HomePod mini 2?

Non-Apple device owners:

The HomePod Mini 2 requires an iOS or iPadOS device for initial setup, account linking, and device management. Android users are better served by Google Nest or Amazon Echo devices.

Budget-first audiophiles: At Rs 18,900, users prioritising raw sound output, heavy bass response, or wide physical driver separation will find greater acoustic power in dedicated Bluetooth speakers or mid-range soundbars within the same price bracket.