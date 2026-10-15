When a family cannot find blood for a patient, every passing minute can matter. The government-run e-RaktKosh platform has more than 28 lakh registered blood donors, but when nearby blood banks run out of stock, finding an alternative can be difficult. RaktKhoj, an early-stage AI tool built by two professionals from Chandigarh, aims to close that gap by connecting people in need with compatible donors through WhatsApp.



RaktKhoj won at Build What Moves India, a national hackathon organised by entrepreneur Varun Mayya in partnership with OpenAI. The initiative attracted more than 13,000 entries, shortlisted 250 projects and selected 10 finalists. Participants used OpenAI tools, including Codex, its coding agent, to develop solutions aimed at simplifying essential digital services.

AI coding for everyone

“People who use these services every day often know exactly where the friction lies. We wanted to give them a platform to act on those observations, turn their ideas into something tangible and learn from one another. The response has shown just how much enthusiasm there is to build solutions that can make a difference in people’s lives,” said Mayya.

The projects point to a new use for OpenAI technology largely associated with software development, workplace productivity and enterprise applications. AI-assisted coding is allowing people without formal programming backgrounds to turn ideas into working prototypes, often starting with problems they have encountered themselves.



RaktKhoj was built by Sanan Goyal, a marketing and business development professional with a background in film, animation and communication technology, and Gurjot Singh Ahluwalia, a product designer trained as an architect. Neither is a software engineer. They built the product using AI-assisted development tools, competing as a two-person team against entries that included professional engineers.



“Blood shortages aren’t a supply problem, they’re a discovery problem,” said Goyal. The gap the duo set out to fix is simple. e-RaktKosh can show whether nearby blood banks have stock, but if they do not, the search can hit a dead end. RaktKhoj takes the next step: it searches for compatible donors, broadens the search to eligible blood groups, drafts a request and sends it to matched donors through WhatsApp. Donors can accept or ignore the request depending on their availability.



The prototype was initially demonstrated using mock data. Its creators say they have since tested it against data available on e-RaktKosh and are engaging with the government and relevant ministries to explore a rollout. They are also seeking 10,000 pre-registrations to gauge demand. A live service would require government integration and reliable access to donor information.



Samarthan, developed by Parichay Prabhu and Amrudh Vishal, grew out of a classmate’s experience of losing ₹25,000 in an online shopping scam. Even after filing a police complaint, the victim struggled to obtain updates and navigate the reporting process. “India already has systems for reporting cybercrime. But how accessible are they to the people who need them?” Prabhu said.



Their tool lets users describe an incident through text, voice or screenshots, then organises the details and evidence into a structured complaint for use in the official reporting process. The team has also explored support for Indian languages and access through WhatsApp.

Making Indian e-visas easier

Atithi, developed by Janvi Mehta and Sarthak Shah, tackles another familiar frustration: Indian e-visa applications. Travellers can upload passport details instead of entering them manually, check photographs against application requirements and reuse verified information to prepare forms.



“We built Atithi, a working prototype that makes applying for an Indian e-visa less frustrating,” the creators said. They pointed to pages crashing, repeated data entry and unclear payment status, which can leave travellers spending days trying to complete an application.



Atithi is designed to prepare and guide applications, not decide their outcome. As Mehta and Shah noted, visa approval remains a government decision. Their aim is to make the process simpler without compromising the checks that matter.



The three projects address different problems, but share a common starting point: making difficult or time-consuming processes easier to navigate. They also reflect Mayya’s stated aim of giving people a way to turn their everyday experiences into practical solutions, rather than simply identifying what does not work.



“The true promise of AI is its ability to improve how people access essential services and, in doing so, improve lives across India,” said Pragya Misra, head of Strategy and Global Affairs, India, at OpenAI. “Through Build What Moves India, we encouraged citizens to use our tools to solve the everyday challenges they face when accessing these services,” she said. With tools such as Codex, she added, people can turn their experience into practical solutions that meet users where they are, “across languages and modalities”.



For OpenAI, these projects offer a different test of its technology: whether tools used to build software can help people address problems in everyday life. The ideas are still at an early stage, but they show how those closest to a problem can take a first step towards solving it. The real test is whether these prototypes can move beyond a hackathon and make a difference when people need them most.