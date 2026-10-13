Commuters travelling between Thane and Navi Mumbai could see a major change in their daily journeys with the upcoming Airoli–Katai Naka flyover. The 12.71-km road project is expected to save 35–40 minutes of travel time and reduce the distance between Mulund and Katai Naka by around 7–8 km.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has now completed the erection of key steel girders on the up and down arms of the flyover at Bharat Bijlee Junction in Airoli.

The work is an important step in developing the connections between Thane–Belapur Road and the wider corridor.

MMRDA has completed key steel girder erection on the up and down arms of the Airoli–Katai Naka flyover at Bharat Bijlee Junction, Airoli. The operation included curved down-arm spans weighing 95 and 110 tonnes, positioned using high-capacity cranes. Work was undertaken during overnight traffic blocks from 9–11 October 2026, in coordination with Navi Mumbai Traffic Police. These arms will provide direct entry and exit between Thane–Belapur Road and the 12.71 km corridor. Once fully complete, the corridor is expected to shorten the Mulund–Katai Naka route by 7–8 km. It is also expected to save 35–40 minutes of travel between Thane and Navi Mumbai. ऐरोली–कटाई नाका उड्डाणपुलाच्या भारत बिजली जंक्शन, ऐरोली येथील अप आणि डाउन मार्गांवरील महत्त्वाच्या स्टील गर्डर उभारणीचे काम एमएमआरडीएकडून यशस्वीरीत्या पूर्ण करण्यात आले आहे. या कामांतर्गत ९५ आणि ११० टन वजनाचे वक्राकार डाउन-आर्म गर्डर उच्च क्षमतेच्या क्रेनच्या साहाय्याने बसवण्यात आले. ९ ते ११ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ या कालावधीत रात्रीच्या वाहतूक ब्लॉकदरम्यान नवी मुंबई वाहतूक पोलिसांच्या समन्वयाने हे काम पूर्ण करण्यात आले. या दोन्ही मार्गांमुळे ठाणे–बेलापूर रोडवरून १२.७१ किमी लांबीच्या ऐरोली–कटाई नाका कॉरिडॉरमध्ये थेट प्रवेश आणि बाहेर पडण्याची सुविधा उपलब्ध होणार आहे. हा संपूर्ण कॉरिडॉर कार्यान्वित झाल्यानंतर मुलुंड ते कटाई नाका या प्रवासाचे अंतर ७ ते ८ किमीने कमी होण्याची, तर ठाणे ते नवी मुंबई प्रवासात ३५ ते ४० मिनिटांची बचत होण्याची अपेक्षा आहे. #MMRDA #AiroliKataiNaka #MumbaiInMinutes #ReshapingMMR

@Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @DrSanMukherjee — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) October 12, 2026

What work has been completed for the flyover?

The latest work involved installing curved steel girder spans weighing 95 tonnes and 110 tonnes on the down arm of the flyover. High-capacity cranes were used to position the heavy structures.

MMRDA carried out the erection work during overnight traffic blocks from October 9 to 11, 2026, in coordination with the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police.

The up and down arms are designed to provide direct entry and exit between Thane–Belapur Road and the Airoli–Katai Naka flyover. These connections are intended to help vehicles move between the existing road network and the new route without having to take longer diversions.

Airoli–Katai Naka corridor: Route and project details

According to MMRDA, the corridor is being developed to improve road connectivity between Airoli, Mumbra and Katai Naka. It is expected to make journeys between Navi Mumbai, Thane and the Kalyan–Dombivli region more direct.

The project is being implemented in three phases. Phase I connects Thane–Belapur Road with the old Mumbai–Pune Highway and includes a tunnel through Parsik Hill.

Phase II connects the Airoli end of the Mulund–Airoli Creek Bridge with Thane–Belapur Road. Phase III covers the elevated stretch between the old Mumbai–Pune Highway and Katai Naka.

MMRDA said in its May 2026 update that Phase II was completed, Phase I was nearing completion, and Phase III was progressing.

How will the project help daily commuters?

The corridor is expected to make road travel more convenient for people commuting between Thane, Navi Mumbai, and nearby areas. A more direct route could reduce the time spent navigating congested stretches and make journeys between residential and commercial hubs easier.

The improved road links are also expected to support traffic movement across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly for people travelling between Airoli and areas towards Kalyan–Dombivli.

Better road connectivity and traffic movement

The new route is intended to ease dependence on existing congested roads and provide more direct connectivity between residential, commercial and industrial areas across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Once the remaining work is completed and the corridor becomes operational, the connections at Bharat Bijlee Junction will help vehicles access the route directly from Thane–Belapur Road.