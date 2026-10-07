The implementation of the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for UPI transactions may be deferred to January 1, 2027, from the earlier proposed rollout date of October 15, people familiar with the matter told FE.

While no final decision has been taken, the proposed deferment is aimed at giving merchants and the payments ecosystem more time to prepare for the transition, particularly during the festive season, when digital payments and consumer spending typically see a sharp increase, the sources said, adding there would be no change in the framework announced already.

The proposed rollout also comes against the backdrop of an ongoing legal challenge to the framework. On September 28, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Centre’s decision to impose MDR on specified person-to-merchant transactions.

Under the new framework, an MDR of 0.4% is proposed on person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, with the charge capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Small merchants and person-to-person transactions will continue to attract zero MDR. The apex court has also issued notices to the Centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on a plea challenging the framework.

Separately, payment aggregators (PAs) are negotiating with their sponsor banks for a larger share of the acquiring banks’ portion of the new MDR on UPI transactions, people aware of the matter said. Discussions are centred on PAs retaining 50-80% of the banks’ share, with negotiations still underway ahead of the implementation of the new framework.

On Wednesday, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said he “personally” does not expect the new MDR guidelines to have a major impact.

“A decision on MDR has already been taken. As of now, we do not see any drop in volumes. I do not personally think that a small charge will have a major impact,” he said at the post-monetary policy press conference.