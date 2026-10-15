Jindal Stainless has deployed 10 electric trucks to transport finished goods, the first time the company has used electric vehicles for this purpose. The trucks will run between its Jajpur plant and the cities of Kharagpur and Kolkata, the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

It described the move as part of a phased shift towards electric and alternative-fuel vehicles across its logistics operations.

Jindal Stainless’ green logistics fleet

The electric trucks add to a set of alternative-fuel vehicles that the company has been introducing on key transport corridors. It currently runs 80 LNG trucks that carry finished goods from its Jajpur and Hisar facilities to western India, and it has begun deploying CNG trucks to bring import cargo from Dhamra to Jajpur. For employee travel, it has also put 60 CNG buses into service at its Hisar and Jajpur facilities.

The company plans to expand these vehicles in stages across suitable logistics routes, depending on the operational requirements of each corridor.

Electric trucks and emissions reduction

Together, the electric and alternative-fuel vehicles are expected to move about 8,000 to 10,000 tonnes of cargo a month. The company’s emissions estimate rests on a modelled monthly green dispatch volume of 8,000 to 9,000 tonnes and a truck travel distance of about 240,000 km.

On that basis, the mix of electric, CNG and LNG vehicles is expected to cut emissions by about 71 tonnes of carbon dioxide a month, which the company put at around 26% lower than diesel-based transport under regular operating conditions.

“We believe that responsible manufacturing must extend beyond our plants to the entire value chain, including the way we transport our products. The deployment of electric trucks marks an important milestone in our efforts to decarbonise logistics and integrate lower-emission transportation solutions into our operations. Our approach is focused on adopting practical, scalable solutions that reduce our environmental footprint while maintaining operational efficiency. We will continue to advance such initiatives as part of our commitment to ESG goals,” Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, said.

About Jindal Stainless

Founded in 1970, Jindal Stainless is an Indian stainless steel manufacturer with an annual melt capacity of 4.2 million tonnes. It reported a turnover of Rs 42,955 crore ($4.86 billion) in FY26 and operates 16 manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia.

As of March 2026, it had a network spanning 12 countries, along with ten sales offices and six service centres in India. Its products include slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, wire rods, rebars, blade steel and coin blanks. The company makes stainless steel in electric arc furnaces, a process it says lowers greenhouse gas emissions and allows scrap to be recycled.

Jindal Stainless share price today

Jindal Stainless’ share price increased 0.92% as of early trade on October 15. The company’s share price decreased 0.3% in the past month. Furthermore, Jindal Stainless’ share price has decreased 7.76% in the past year.