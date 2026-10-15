A special train will connect Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus with Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh this October. The service will pass through five states and stop at 15 stations, including Surat, Vadodara, Kota and Kanpur Central.

Western Railway will operate the service in both directions under train numbers 09083 and 09084. The trains will run on special fares and will be fully unreserved, with no reserved seats or berths. Here are the train timings, travel dates and stoppages to know before planning a journey.

Mumbai–Gorakhpur special train: Dates and timings

The Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur service will run under train number 09083, while train number 09084 will cover the return journey. The schedule provided in the railway notice is given below.

Train Number Route Departure Arrival 09083 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur 4:30 AM 7:00 PM (Next day) 09084 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus 10:48 PM 10:00 AM (Third day)

The Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur train is scheduled for October 18, 2026, while the return service is listed for October 25, 2026.

Train to halt at 15 stations – Full list

The special train will halt at 15 stations along the route in both directions. The stops cover several cities and towns across western and northern India.

In Maharashtra, the listed stoppages are Borivali and Palghar. The train will then halt at Vapi, Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat, followed by Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Kota and Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

In Uttar Pradesh, the train will stop at Idgah Agra, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti before reaching Gorakhpur.

Coach composition and fare

The Mumbai–Gorakhpur special train will run as a fully unreserved service with sleeper class and general coaches. Tickets will be issued at special fares. Since the train is unreserved, passengers should check the applicable fare and ticketing details before travelling.

Special service to help during festive travel

The special train will give passengers another option for travelling between Mumbai and Gorakhpur during the festive season, when demand for rail tickets often rises. Its 15 stoppages will also make the service accessible to people boarding from different stations along the route, including Surat, Vadodara, Kota and Kanpur Central.