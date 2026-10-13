Nothing’s affordable sub-brand CMF has announced two cool new gadgets just ahead of the festive season in India. The CMF Speaker S and Speaker M are two wireless speakers aimed at the masses, and since CMF put a lot of thought into the design, it seems that people are interested in knowing more about these gadgets than ever.

Google Trends data in India shows a sudden, massive surge in interest for Nothing’s sub-brand CMF. Search volume for the newly announced CMF Speaker M and CMF Speaker S experienced a breakout, jumping by over 5,000% compared to both the preceding four hours and the same timeframe yesterday. The initial surge rose dramatically between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM, peaking at maximum relative search volume (100) before settling into a secondary resurgence around 12:00 PM.

The widespread interest in these speakers comes as CMF officially unveiled its first-ever portable Bluetooth speaker line. The gadgets blend Nothing’s signature industrial aesthetic with aggressive pricing.

Why are CMF Speaker M, Speaker S trending on Google Search

1. Design and colour palette

Both the speaker models carry CMF’s distinctive modular look, featuring tactile physical controls, including a multifunctional control knob, dedicated power buttons, Bluetooth pairing controls, and an Auracast button. They are offered in four colourways: Dark Grey, Orange, Turquoise, and White.

2. Audio and dual-driver setup

CMF Speaker S: The smaller Speaker S is equipped with a custom-tuned 45mm driver alongside two passive radiators to deliver low frequencies, operating across a 70Hz–20kHz frequency range with a 10W RMS output.

CMF Speaker M: This model steps up to a dedicated 25W woofer combined with a 10W tweeter, delivering a total output of 35W RMS and dropping the frequency response down to 60Hz for deeper bass.

3. Feature-rich sound modes and connectivity

Both models pack a suite of software and hardware features:

Auracast Party Mode and Stereo Pairing: You can pair two identical speakers for standard stereo sound, or use Auracast-powered Party Mode to sync multiple compatible speakers, even across other brands.

Adaptive Audio: Includes Ultra Bass mode, Wide Soundstage technology, Adaptive Tuning, custom EQ presets via the Nothing X app, and a dedicated Night Mode.

Seamless connectivity: Supports Bluetooth 6.0 (AAC, SBC, LC3 codecs), NFC tap-to-pair, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, dual-device connection, and USB-C audio input.

Rugged Build and Battery: These get IP68 dust and water resistance certification, providing up to 18 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

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CMF Speakers M and S: Price and market availability

The CMF Speaker S enters the market as the more compact and affordable option, priced at $59 (approximately £49 / €59 / Rs 5,640). Meanwhile, the more capable CMF Speaker M comes in at $109 (approximately £99 / €99 / Rs 10,420). Both models are currently available directly through Nothing’s official store and select international retail partners.