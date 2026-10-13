OnePlus has revealed its latest flagship phone – the OnePlus 16. No need to panic, though, as OnePlus has only showcased it in China. A global release for the OnePlus 16 is on the cards, and India could get it before the end of 2026.

Now, the highlights – the OnePlus 16 has got the most ostentatious of any phone spec one can imagine. The battery is rated at 9,000mAh capacity, while the display is rated at an 185Hz refresh rate. Even the camera system on its back now has a 200MP sensor. This phone should obliterate not just equivalent Android rivals, but even put the iPhone 18 Pro to shame.

So, if you have plans to buy a new flagship phone in the age of inflated price tags, and the OnePlus 16 has been on your radar, here’s a quick rundown of what the Chinese-spec OnePlus 16 offers and how it could affect the premium smartphone segment in India in the coming months.

OnePlus 16 hardware highlights

The OnePlus 16 isn’t just an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 15. It represents a major hardware leap:

More battery: A massive 9,000mAh Glacier Battery utilising silicon-anode density—a roughly 23% jump in capacity without swelling the phone’s profile (slim at 8.45mm and 217g) is a big win. It supports 100W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

Flagship performance: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Pro-grade cameras: A 200MP main camera (f/1.6), coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP front-facing sensor should help the OnePlus 16 justify a potential premium price tag.

Super-smooth display: A 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel delivering an unprecedented 185Hz refresh rate in supported games and 165Hz system-wide scrolling under ColorOS 17 user interface.

OnePlus 16 India expected pricing

Globally, component costs, specifically raw silicon wafer fabrication, high-tier 2nm/3nm chipsets, and advanced memory, have spiked significantly across the supply chain over the past year.

In China, the OnePlus 16 starts at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 70,500 base conversion) for the 12GB/256GB variant, representing a noticeable leap over the OnePlus 15’s launch price (CNY 3,999). When factoring in Indian GST (18%), import tariffs, local assembly costs, and supply chain price hikes, here is how the expected pricing breaks down:

Variant China Launch Price Direct FX Conversion Expected India Launch Price 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage CNY 5,999 ~Rs 70,500 Rs 79,999 – Rs 84,999 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage CNY 6,999 ~Rs 82,200 Rs 89,999 – Rs 92,999 16GB RAM + 1TB Storage CNY 8,499 ~Rs 99,800 Rs 1,04,999 – Rs 1,09,999

Note: These prices are indicative of our expectations based on the overall hike and the industry situation. OnePlus is yet to reveal the phone in India and its pricing.

ALSO READ Google Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: What works better for you

Where could the OnePlus 16 stand in India?

If launched in India at a starting price of approximately Rs 80,000, the OnePlus 16 will face direct competition from upcoming ultra-premium contenders like the Samsung Galaxy S27 series and Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro lineup, alongside the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and Vivo’s X500 series devices.