The recent release of the Fitbit Air in India has brought Google into the limelight. Fitness enthusiasts aligned with technology are appreciating a fitness tracker with medical-grade sensors and Google’s smart AI analysis without a distracting screen. Google, however, wanted to bridge the gap between the screenless Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 5 with an accessible tracker. The result is the Fitbit Edge – a glorified fitness band with a small display.

Carrying a price tag of $179, the Fitbit Edge wants to tap into the versatility of the Fitbit Air’s slim and weightless profile while offering the luxury of a display that shows time, notifications, a health metrics summary, and live health stats.

Although Google is yet to bring it to India, the Fitbit Edge could fill in the premium health wearable segment with a potent alternative without trying to be a smartwatch. And, if you were to buy one today, would you be better off with the more accessible and less-distracting Fitbit Air?

Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air: What’s the core difference

While both devices belong to Google’s AI health ecosystem, they serve completely different philosophies of personal tracking.

Feature Fitbit Air Google Fitbit Edge Display Screenless (Haptic and LED feedback) Large Hybrid OLED Display (46% larger viewing area than prior trackers) Primary Focus Ambient, distraction-free logging Active, glanceable real-time fitness guidance and notifications Interaction Companion app via smartphone On-wrist touch controls, customisable tiles, and a tactile physical button GPS Connected (Requires smartphone) Built-in precision GPS + Altimeter Health Sensors Core biometrics (Heart rate, sleep) Advanced sensing suite (ECG app, skin temperature, Health Guardian features) Design & Battery Featherweight band; week+ battery 11.5mm recycled aluminum chassis; up to 7-day battery + 5-min fast charging

Passive vs active logging

Google Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air

The Fitbit Air operates as a background passive data collector, and is hence ideal for users who want to record steps, sleep, and recovery without another screen competing for their attention.

In contrast, the Fitbit Edge brings telemetry directly onto your wrist. Featuring a vibrant Hybrid OLED display with dynamic clock faces and customisable tiles, the Edge provides real-time workout splits, pace targets, heart rate zone feedback, and turn-by-turn navigation via integrated Google Maps.

Built-in GPS hardware

While the Fitbit Air relies on a paired smartphone to map routes, the Fitbit Edge is a standalone athletic tool. It houses an upgraded built-in precision GPS module with nano-molded antenna architecture, promising improved route tracking accuracy without needing a phone nearby. The inclusion of a dedicated altimeter also allows the Fitbit Edge to track elevation gain across hill runs and stair sessions – metrics unavailable on basic screenless bands like the Air.

Health tracking advantages

Under the hood, the Fitbit Edge expands into proactive health monitoring. While the Fitbit Air logs fundamental heart rate and sleep patterns, the Fitbit Edge includes an on-demand ECG app for heart rhythm assessments, a dedicated nightly skin temperature sensor, and continuous Health Guardian tracking capable of monitoring blood pressure and insulin resistance trends.

Sustainability and Repairability

Beyond display and sensing upgrades, the Fitbit Edge introduces a significant structural shift in wearable longevity. Encased in 11.5mm recycled aluminium, the device is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM) and marks Google’s first repairable fitness tracker. Built with an internal modular architecture and a user-replaceable battery design, the Fitbit Edge is designed to avoid the early landfill fate common to compact wearables.

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Fitbit Edge price and India availability

Google Fitbit Edge vs Fitbit Air

The Google Fitbit Edge is available for pre-order at $179, with retail availability beginning October 27. Each customer gets three months of Google Health Premium subscription, bringing advanced Google Health Coach capabilities and personalised recovery insights straight to the wrist.

At the moment, however, Google remains tight-lipped on the Fitbit Edge’s India availability and its pricing. Hence, if you need a fitness tracker this festive season, the Fitbit Air is your only bet in the affordable segment, regardless of which smartphone you use (Android or iOS).