Alphabet’s Google has expanded its artificial intelligence portfolio with the global rollout of Gemini 4 Argon, a model designed to carry out complex tasks across software development, scientific research, robotics and business operations.

The AI model is available to developers and businesses through Google’s Gemini application programming interface (API). Eligible subscribers can also access it through the Gemini app, AI Mode in Google Search and the company’s Antigravity development platform.

Google is positioning Gemini 4 Argon for specialised applications such as financial analysis, legal research, cybersecurity and software engineering, where tasks often require multiple steps and decisions.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, wrote on X, ” Gemini 4 Argon is here. It’s available globally today for developers and enterprises in the paid tier of the Gemini API and the Gemini platform, for Ultra subscribers in Google Antigravity, and Ultra and Pro subscribers in the Gemini app and Search. Hope you all enjoy it!”

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Gemini 4 Argon is here. It’s available globally today for developers and enterprises in the paid tier of the Gemini API and the Gemini platform, for Ultra subscribers in Google Antigravity, and Ultra and Pro subscribers in the Gemini app and Search. Hope you all enjoy it! https://t.co/2jyAgqoylU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 13, 2026

API prices to increase after November offer

Developers can access Gemini 4 Argon at introductory rates of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens until November 30, 2026. Google is also offering a 95% discount on cached input tokens during this period.

The standard rates will increase to $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens after the promotional period ends. Input tokens represent the information supplied to the model, while output tokens refer to the content it generates.

AI model integrated into developer tools

Google has extended the model’s availability to Antigravity, its command-line interface and Android Studio Canary. The integrations are intended to support developers in writing and managing code, as well as automating parts of their workflows.

The company said its internal engineering teams recorded a rise of more than 35% in agent-based code submissions after using the model. Code rollbacks also fell by nearly a third, according to Google.

Gemini 4 Argon can also carry out background tasks through integrations with more than 40 third-party applications, including Shopify, Instacart and OpenTable. Users can choose between standard chat and tasks that the model executes autonomously.

Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use the model through the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search. Access through the Antigravity desktop application and related developer tools is available to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Google showcases robotics and research capabilities

Beyond software development, Google is targeting applications that require an understanding of physical environments. The company said Gemini 4 Argon achieved a score of 87% on the Embodied Reasoning (ERQA) benchmark, which evaluates capabilities related to reasoning about the physical world.

Google cited robotic manipulation and trajectory planning for humanoid robots among the model’s potential applications. Its multimodal capabilities are designed to work with information such as video and physics simulations.

The company also said the model has contributed to research involving quantum error correction, nuclear fusion reactor design and the development of new enzymes. Google plans to provide 10,000 scientists with six months of free access to its highest Antigravity usage tier to support external research.

Safety measures for autonomous tasks

As AI systems take on more tasks with limited human intervention, Google said it has evaluated Gemini 4 Argon for risks including malicious use, prompt injection and misalignment under its Frontier Safety Framework.

The model also includes an automated monitoring system designed to track its reasoning during tasks and flag behaviour that could lead to unauthorised actions.

Google said Gemini 4 Argon ranks first on the Vals Index, which evaluates AI performance across areas such as taxation, legal services and software development. The company has not established through the claims cited here how its results compare with independent assessments.

With the launch, Google is seeking to broaden the role of AI from answering queries to completing tasks across professional and technical settings. The extent to which the model improves productivity, however, will depend on its performance in practical deployments and independent testing.

API prices to increase after November offer

Developers can access Gemini 4 Argon at introductory rates of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens until November 30, 2026. Google is also offering a 95% discount on cached input tokens during this period.

The standard rates will increase to $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens after the promotional period ends. Input tokens represent the information supplied to the model, while output tokens refer to the content it generates.

AI model integrated into developer tools

Google has extended the model’s availability to Antigravity, its command-line interface and Android Studio Canary. The integrations are intended to support developers in writing and managing code, as well as automating parts of their workflows.

The company said its internal engineering teams recorded a rise of more than 35% in agent-based code submissions after using the model. Code rollbacks also fell by nearly a third, according to Google.

Gemini 4 Argon can also carry out background tasks through integrations with more than 40 third-party applications, including Shopify, Instacart and OpenTable. Users can choose between standard chat and tasks that the model executes autonomously.

Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use the model through the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search. Access through the Antigravity desktop application and related developer tools is available to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Beyond software development, Google is targeting applications that require an understanding of physical environments. The company said Gemini 4 Argon achieved a score of 87% on the Embodied Reasoning (ERQA) benchmark, which evaluates capabilities related to reasoning about the physical world.

Google cited robotic manipulation and trajectory planning for humanoid robots among the model’s potential applications. Its multimodal capabilities are designed to work with information such as video and physics simulations.

The company also said the model has contributed to research involving quantum error correction, nuclear fusion reactor design and the development of new enzymes. Google plans to provide 10,000 scientists with six months of free access to its highest Antigravity usage tier to support external research.

Safety measures for autonomous tasks

As AI systems take on more tasks with limited human intervention, Google said it has evaluated Gemini 4 Argon for risks including malicious use, prompt injection and misalignment under its Frontier Safety Framework.

The model also includes an automated monitoring system designed to track its reasoning during tasks and flag behaviour that could lead to unauthorised actions.

Google said Gemini 4 Argon ranks first on the Vals Index, which evaluates AI performance across areas such as taxation, legal services and software development. The company has not established through the claims cited here how its results compare with independent assessments.

With the launch, Google is seeking to broaden the role of AI from answering queries to completing tasks across professional and technical settings. The extent to which the model improves productivity, however, will depend on its performance in practical deployments and independent testing