Share Market Today LIVE, 15th October 2026: The GIFT Nifty is lower in early trade today, October 15, indicating a weak start to the day for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty was 23 points lower, or 0.10%, at 22,600 points.
Asian markets opened sharply lower this morning, while the US markets also closed with losses on Wednesday.
Crude oil prices were down about 1% in early trade, with Brent crude at $105.01 per barrel. However, oil prices remained significantly higher than their pre-West Asia war levels. US bond yields were also lower today at 5.13%.
Investors will keep an eye on the quarterly earnings of several heavyweights today such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Nestle India, and HDFC Life Insurance Co, among others.
Indian Markets on Wednesday
Indian benchmark indices had ended lower on Wednesday, as selling pressure in financial and automobile stocks weighed on benchmark indices. Gains in information technology and select consumer stocks had offered some support.
The Sensex fell 0.34%, to close at 72,781.89, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.44%, to settle at 22,622.70.
COMEX silver was trading slightly higher at $56.27 per ounce in early trade on Thursday. COMEX silver prices tumbled over 6% in the previous session, falling to a low of $55.570 per ounce.
Silver prices in India were at Rs 207.96 per gram on Thursday.
COMEX gold was trading higher at around $4,163 per ounce in early trade on Thursday, following a sharp fall in the previous session.
The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,45,830 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,09,372.5 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.06. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.
The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others.
On October 14, the Indian rupee ended at 95.15 against the US dollar.
US stock futures were lower on Thursday morning. The S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% while the Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat.
The US 10-year yield was lower at 5.13%.
US Markets on Wednesday: US stocks ended lower on Wednesday. The S&P 500 dropped 1.1% to 7,718.94 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.9% to end at 26,692.87 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to end at 51,621.48.
South Korea’s Kospi plunged nearly 8% in early trade today. The index has declined for seven consecutive sessions, losing around 20% in this period.
This week, the Kospi closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday, 5.5% lower on Tuesday, and 3.7% lower on Monday.
Crude oil prices were over 1% lower in early trade today, with Brent crude oil at $104.71 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 1% lower at $94.17 per barrel.
Crude oil prices remained significantly higher than their pre-West Asia war levels.
Asian markets opened sharply lower on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunging 3.8% in early trade while the Topix fell 1.8%.
South Korea’s Kospi crashed 6.8% at open while the small-cap Kosdaq plummeted over 7%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.42% lower.