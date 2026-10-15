Share Market Today LIVE, 15th October 2026: The GIFT Nifty is lower in early trade today, October 15, indicating a weak start to the day for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty was 23 points lower, or 0.10%, at 22,600 points.

Asian markets opened sharply lower this morning, while the US markets also closed with losses on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices were down about 1% in early trade, with Brent crude at $105.01 per barrel. However, oil prices remained significantly higher than their pre-West Asia war levels. US bond yields were also lower today at 5.13%.

Investors will keep an eye on the quarterly earnings of several heavyweights today such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Nestle India, and HDFC Life Insurance Co, among others.

Indian Markets on Wednesday

Indian benchmark indices had ended lower on Wednesday, as selling pressure in financial and automobile stocks weighed on benchmark indices. Gains in information technology and select consumer stocks had offered some support.

The Sensex fell 0.34%, to close at 72,781.89, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.44%, to settle at 22,622.70.

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