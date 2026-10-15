BFSI Summit 2026 Live Updates: The annual FE Modern BFSI Summit is bringing together India’s key financial regulators alongside some of its most seasoned industry leaders this year as well.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is going to Lead the regulators. He will speak on the regulatory framework, scale and retail trust. He will also join a fireside chat expected to cover a range of issues, from making bond markets more accessible to retail investors and the state of the IPO market to disclosure norms for new-age companies.

Ajay Seth, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), will deliver a special address.

Swaminathan Janakiraman, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India will also deliver a special address.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, chairman of BSE, will speak on technology as a driver of business growth and as an enabler of stronger, continuous governance. A fireside conversation will follow, touching on the concerns facing bourses today.

From industry, Ajay Piramal, chairman of the Piramal Group, will take part in a fireside conversation on governance and the kind of stewardship businesses need as they grapple with growing complexity.

Other sessions will cover digital onboarding, tailored financial products, and AI and safety, along with the thorny questions around customer privacy that the industry must resolve.

Live Updates