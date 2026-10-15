BFSI Summit 2026 Live Updates: The annual FE Modern BFSI Summit is bringing together India’s key financial regulators alongside some of its most seasoned industry leaders this year as well.
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is going to Lead the regulators. He will speak on the regulatory framework, scale and retail trust. He will also join a fireside chat expected to cover a range of issues, from making bond markets more accessible to retail investors and the state of the IPO market to disclosure norms for new-age companies.
Ajay Seth, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), will deliver a special address.
Swaminathan Janakiraman, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India will also deliver a special address.
Subhasis Chaudhuri, chairman of BSE, will speak on technology as a driver of business growth and as an enabler of stronger, continuous governance. A fireside conversation will follow, touching on the concerns facing bourses today.
From industry, Ajay Piramal, chairman of the Piramal Group, will take part in a fireside conversation on governance and the kind of stewardship businesses need as they grapple with growing complexity.
Other sessions will cover digital onboarding, tailored financial products, and AI and safety, along with the thorny questions around customer privacy that the industry must resolve.
On IPO, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said "Disclosures enable informed choices but cannot guarantee post listing returns."
"Propose net settlement of funds for MFs," SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said while addressing FE BFSI Summit 2026.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, “Allowed FPI participation in agri derivatives now."
“We are making continuous changes to make our markets more investor-friendly,” he added.
SEBI considering feedback on CAS, Chief Pandey said decision to be announced in near-term.
"The alternatives have been proposed," said SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey in a conversation with the Deputy Managing Editor of The Financial Express.
“CAS looks to plug a gap in Indian markets, a case of continuous engagement and change,” he added.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said SEBI is considering changes to the LODR framework, making it more comtemporary.
“Regulatory reforms will continue, with frameworks focusing on the use of proceeds and ease of doing business,” he said while addressing the FE Modern BFSI Summit 2026.
“FPIs hold about Rs 74 lakh crore in Indian equity and debt; a wider investor base helps markets,” SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
He added that the approach is one of “optimum regulation”, while "investor protection remains non-negotiable"
"There are three priorities for Indian markets now- simpler, rules, stringer system and informed investiors?" SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said while addressing FE BFSI Summit 2026 .
SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey begins his address. He will discuss the regulatory framework, market scale and retail investor trust.
The FE Modern BFSI Summit has begun. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, financial regulators and key industry leaders have arrived at the event.
The fifth edition of the FE Modern BFSI Summit is about to start soon. Keep following this space at financialexpress.com for all updates and key addresses by financial regulators, including SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, IRDAI chairman Ajay Seth and RBI deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman, as well as industry leaders such as BSE chairman Subhasis Chaudhuri and Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal.