If you have a budget of Rs 65,000 to spend on a premium smartphone, life won’t be easy for you. In a sea of midrange phones vying for attention, there are two standout contenders that try different ways to claim your investment. For people who love to take photographs, the Vivo V80’s spec sheet ends up making it every shutterbug’s dream.

On the other hand, there’s the Motorola Signature – the premium flagship from Motorola that’s presently every geek’s favourite. So, which of these is the better pick for your money?

Before we dive deeper, there is a key point to address regarding hardware configurations. You get a substantial 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard on the base Motorola Signature. On the other hand, the entry-level Vivo V80 starts with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage — a configuration that might feel slightly constrained in an era of app-heavy multitasking, AI functions, and high-resolution video capture.

On the flip side, the Motorola relies on Hello UI with near-stock Android and a commitment to up to 7 years of OS updates, keeping things remarkably clean and long-lasting. Meanwhile, the Vivo V80 packs heavy custom software in OriginOS 7, offering deep feature customisation and AI tricks, but accompanied by a few pre-installed apps that can clutter the out-of-the-box experience.

Confusion? We are here to help guide your purchase decision based on an in-depth look at their specifications, performance metrics, and camera capabilities.

Specifications at a glance

Feature / Spec Vivo V80 Motorola Signature Starting Price (India) Rs 62,999 (8GB / 128GB) Rs 59,999 (12GB / 256GB) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 5000 nits 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz, 6200 nits Rear Cameras 50MP Main + 50MP Periscope Telephoto + 8MP Ultrawide (Zeiss optics) 50MP Main (Sony LYT-828) + 50MP Telephoto (3x) + 50MP Ultrawide Front Camera 50MP with AF 50MP Battery & Charging 7,200 mAh Silicon-Carbon, 90W Wired 5,200 mAh, 90W Wired + 50W Wireless Chassis & Weight Aerospace aluminium frame, 203g, 7.6mm Aircraft aluminium, premium textured back, 186g, 6.99mm Software & Support OriginOS 7 (Android 17, 4 years OS updates) Hello UI (Android 16, up to 7 years OS updates)

Design and Display

If ergonomics and display tech are your top priorities, the Motorola Signature holds a distinct edge. At just 6.99mm thick and weighing 186g, it feels significantly lighter in hand despite housing a large 6.8-inch screen. Its 165Hz LTPO AMOLED panel pushes a peak brightness of 6,200 nits and comes protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Vivo V80

The Vivo V80, on the other hand, is slightly more compact with its 6.59-inch frame, but carries extra weight at 203g due to its massive battery. Its 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED panel reaches 5,000 nits peak brightness and features high-frequency 4320Hz PWM dimming for enhanced eye protection during low-light viewing. Both devices feature top-tier IP68/IP69 water and dust protection.

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Performance and Battery Life

This is where these two phones differ sharply in intent:

Raw power: Powered by the flagship-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the Motorola Signature vastly outperforms the Vivo V80’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip as far as heavy gaming, high-load multitasking, and benchmark scores are concerned. It also starts with a more generous 12GB RAM / 256GB storage configuration out of the box. Hence, if performance is your concern, the Signature is what you should consider.

Endurance: The Vivo V80 packs a colossal 7,200 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery. Combined with the power-efficient Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, it easily delivers up to two full days of heavy usage on a single charge, provided you don’t go all gaming on it.

For charging, both phones offer 90W fast wired charging, but Motorola adds 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support. The Signature’s smaller battery allows it to charge to 100% faster, while the Vivo’s bigger cell takes more time to fill up.

Cameras

Both phones pack triple rear camera setups, but their tuning philosophies cater to different photography styles:

Vivo V80: Built around Zeiss branding, the V80 shines in portrait photography and cinematic colour profiles. Its 50MP periscope telephoto lens delivers exceptional portrait renders, and its 50MP front-facing camera with autofocus makes it a standout choice for vloggers and selfie enthusiasts.

Motorola Signature: The Signature offers a balanced triple 50MP setup — main, ultrawide, and 3x periscope telephoto lenses. Backed by a Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor, fast action-shot processing, and 8K Dolby Vision video capabilities, it caters well to versatile general shooting and high-resolution video capture. The Signature’s overall image tuning makes it better suited for beginner photographers.

Software and Support

The Motorola Signature offers a clean, near-stock Android software experience (Hello UI) with minimal bloatware. Motorola promises up to 7 years of OS updates and security patches, ensuring long-term usability.

The Vivo V80 runs Vivo’s custom OriginOS 7 UI over Android 17, offering rich UI customisation and deep AI integration. Vivo supports the device with 4 major OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

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Verdict

Vivo V80

Let’s make it easy for all our concerned buyers.

Choose the Vivo V80 if:

– Battery life is your top priority. The massive 7,200 mAh battery delivers multi-day usage without battery anxiety.

– You love portrait photography. Zeiss-tuned colour science and dedicated portrait modes give photos a distinct aesthetic edge.

– You want a slightly more compact footprint. The 6.59-inch form factor sits a bit more comfortably in smaller hands.

Choose the Motorola Signature if:

– You want maximum value and performance. Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 performance for a lower starting price (Rs 59,999 with double the base storage).

– You prefer clean software and long support. Near-stock Android experience backed by 7 years of software updates.

– You need premium extras. A thinner build, 165Hz LTPO display, and wireless charging support.