The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) will meet today, October 15 to discuss feedback on the newly introduced Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework, SEBI chief Tuhin Pandey confirmed to Financial Express on the sidelines of the 5th BFSI Summit.

The chief executive officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) will also participate in the meeting, representing mutual fund houses.

The meeting comes as market participants assess the implications of the closing auction mechanism, introduced for stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment on August 3, 2026.

The new system changed the way closing prices are calculated for eligible stocks, bringing the auction process into focus amid concerns over price swings near the end of the trading day.

What could the SMAC meeting mean for the market?

The meeting will give the committee an opportunity to examine the feedback received on the CAS framework and discuss concerns raised by different sections of the market. The participation of AMFI’s chief executive officer will also bring the perspective of mutual fund houses into the discussion.

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Why has CAS become a matter of concern?

For investors, a stock’s closing price is more than just the final number displayed on a trading screen. It can influence portfolio valuations and the settlement of derivatives contracts. For traders holding positions close to expiry, the price at which a stock closes can have a direct bearing on their positions.

Under the earlier system, the official closing price was based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades during the final 30 minutes of regular trading. The CAS framework replaced this approach for eligible F&O stocks with a dedicated auction after the regular market session.

During the auction, market participants submit buy and sell orders. The exchange then determines a single price at which the maximum quantity of shares can be matched, and this becomes the official closing price.

While the process provides a separate mechanism for determining the closing price, concerns have emerged over sharp movements during the auction window. Market participants have also questioned how auction-determined prices affect futures and options contracts that expire on the same day.

20,000 responses put CAS framework under the spotlight

The upcoming meeting follows SEBI’s consultation exercise on proposed changes to the closing auction mechanism, market timings and the settlement methodology for derivatives.

On October 3, the regulator said it had received around 20,000 comments on its consultation paper. The volume of responses highlights the attention the proposals have received from market participants.