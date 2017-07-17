Jabra Evolve 75 priced at Rs 18,007; this wireless headset ensures full concentration in open office

The headset is the latest addition to the successful Jabra Evolve Series which has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide.

The open office concept might improve communication and collaboration among workers, especially the young generation; however, the biggest disadvantage is that it tends to reduce concentration among many people. With people walking all around the office and never-ending chit-chat among colleagues, those engaged in creative work or number crunching face an uphill task trying to concentrate on their work. It is precisely for this lot that Jabra, a major player in professional communications and sound solutions, has debuted a wireless headset, called Evolve 75, that the company claims is designed to support concentration in the open office. The headset is the latest addition to the successful Jabra Evolve Series which has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide.

Jabra officials reckon that the Evolve range was conceived to reflect the way people work in the office and enable focused and distraction-free open office working. The Evolve 75 takes this promise to the next level by combining some of the the strongest parts of the Evolve range. It manages noise and office interruptions with active noise cancellation and integrated busylight. The headset retails for `18,007; let us check out some of its key features and overall performance.

Out of the box, the Evolve 75 comes across as a sophisticated piece of equipment. It has an impressive spec sheet and large, padded cushions. These comfortable leather feel ear cushions and an on-the-ear wearing style make it suitable for all-day wear. The Evolve 75 is also compatible with Jabra Direct – free cloud-based software that lets the user personalise and manage the headset.

The Evolve 75 comes equipped with very good speakers for music and HD voice for crystal clear calls. Dual Bluetooth connectivity supports calls and music by allowing the user to simultaneously pair the headset with two connected devices, like both a computer and a smartphone. With a wireless range of 30 metres (100 feet) for laptops and 10 metres (33 feet) for smartphones, the Evolve 75 offers employees the flexibility and freedom of movement for great multitasking without noise and interruptions from colleagues. It is integrated with leading unified communications (UC) platforms including Skype for Business and Cisco certification.

Connecting a PC or smartphone is fairly simple and straightforward. I connected the Evolve 75 with my Android smartphone with great ease; simply slide and hold the ‘on’ button for a mere three seconds. Switch on Bluetooth pairing and then follow the voice-guided instructions in the headset. Once connected, the headset was pretty adept at blocking out noise and interruptions in my open office.

At times, I also paired the headset to my laptop and my phone simultaneously, and not once had a connectivity issue. When my phone rang, any audio from my computer immediately cut out.

Without doubt, the Jabra headset helps stay focused on the task at hand. The device ensures high-definition (HD) voice for crystal clear calls and music. It supports up to 15 hours of battery life. There is an easy to reach button on the ear cup to listen to anyone without removing the headset. There’s an optional charging stand too to eliminate battery concerns.

Some of the things that stand out: The Evolve 75 is easy to pack, it is extremely lightweight at 177g and yet highly durable. It delivers high quality sound and once you activate its noise cancellation feature, you block almost all the outside distracting sound. True to Jabra reputation, the Evolve 75 has amazing sound reproduction, clarity and balance, and hence finds a strong recommendation.