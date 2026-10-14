Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has entered India’s ready-to-drink (RTD) dairy market, it said on Wednesday, with the launch of Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu. The move marks another step in the company’s expanding consumer goods portfolio and sets the stage for greater competition with established dairy players such as Amul and Mother Dairy.

Priced at Rs 20 and available in tetrapaks, Joyland is being launched in strawberry and vanilla variants, targeting consumers seeking affordable, convenient dairy beverages for on-the-go consumption. RCPL plans to progressively expand the brand’s presence across India, introduce additional flavours and explore other dairy beverage categories.

The launch comes a month after RCPL announced its entry into the ice cream market with Bombay Creamery. It also marks the company’s first move into the ready-to-drink dairy segment, extending a beverage portfolio that has grown through a combination of in-house brands and acquisitions.

“The launch extends RCPL’s total beverage portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to bringing world-class products to consumers at accessible prices,” the company said.

T Krishnakumar, director at RCPL, described the move as a significant step in broadening the company’s portfolio and consumer choice.

“Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India,” he said.

A new challenger

Joyland’s entry brings Reliance into a category where established players, including Amul and Mother Dairy, already have a presence. Both brands have built consumer familiarity in dairy products, while flavoured milk offers makers an opportunity to attract younger consumers and expand beyond conventional milk.

Amul, marketed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, has an established dairy distribution network and a portfolio spanning milk, ice cream, beverages, and other value-added products. Its flavoured milk brand is called Amul Kool, priced at Rs 25 for 180-ml PET bottles. 200 ml cans are priced at Rs 35–40 a unit. It does not have a presence in tetrapaks. Mother Dairy, part of the National Dairy Development Board’s wider institutional legacy, has a strong presence in key markets, particularly Delhi-NCR, and sells dairy products and value-added beverages including flavoured milk for Rs 25 a 180-ml bottle.

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For RCPL, the challenge will be to translate its pricing proposition and distribution capabilities into sustained consumer demand. At Rs 20, Joyland is positioned to compete in the accessible-price segment, experts said.

Reliance’s broader retail ecosystem could provide an avenue for distribution and visibility as the brand expands. However, success in dairy beverages will also depend on the availability of chilled products, consistent quality, shelf life, and the ability to secure repeat purchases across traditional retail and modern trade, Krishnarao Buddha, marketing and FMCG expert, said.