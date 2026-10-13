Mumbai Elevated Bus Project: Maharashtra may soon have a new transport link for passengers travelling on the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) is said to be developing a 3.1 km driverless “elevated automated bus” system to link the Virar bullet train with Metro Line 13, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The proposed Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) system will improve connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. But the project is still on the table and a final alignment, technology and capacity has yet to be decided.

What will be the high-level automated bus service?

The proposed corridor would start at Sahakar Nagar in Virar East, near the upcoming bullet train station, and head toward Nalasopara, where it could link with Metro Line 13.

The elevated route would cross over the suburban rail lines. The planners are also looking at a possible connection with Nalasopara railroad station that may offer another interchange option for passengers.

The proposal is part of the larger development plan of around 463 hectares around the Virar high-speed rail station.

Why is an elevated automated bus being considered?

The proposed system intends to make it easier for commuters to travel from the bullet train station to nearby residential areas using public transport.

“As part of the development of the area under the influence of the bullet train station, a necessity is to link it to a local metro station,” VVCMC Commissioner Prithviraj B P told The Indian Express.

The link will be of great use to Virar residents traveling to their work places, he said.

What will the driverless ‘elevated automated bus’ be like?

The proposed AGT vehicles would differ from conventional buses in that they would use wheels to run automatically along a dedicated elevated guideway. It is also being considered as a smaller, possibly cheaper alternative to a conventional Metro, particularly in densely populated areas where space to build is limited.

The report said the initial capacity could be between 50 to 70 passengers per vehicle or train set. The technology being proposed is based on the automated transport systems of Japan.

Is the corridor being extended to 17 km?

The initial proposal is for 3.1 km but officials are looking at an extension up to the Virar coastline, which could take the length of the corridor to about 17 km. The vehicles or coaches could eventually increase capacity to 400 passengers or more, said Avani Shikhare, project consultant at Tandon Urban Solutions Pvt Ltd.

These plans are not written in stone.

When can we have the go-ahead for the project?

The VVCMC is working on the local area development plan with Tandon Urban Solutions Pvt Ltd and a Japanese team including Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It is likely to be ready by early November 2026 and will then be sent to the Maharashtra government for sanction. There has been no announcement yet of construction or launch.