Attention commuters! Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line will operate for fewer hours from today, October 13, as trial runs continue on the Beleghata–IT Centre stretch.

The change in service timings will affect commuters who use the line early in the morning or late in the evening. Metro Railway Kolkata announced the revised schedule to make time for testing before the new section opens for passenger services.

Kolkata Metro Orange Line: New timings from Oct 13

Under the revised schedule, Orange Line services will operate from 8:40 am to 8:18 pm, compared with the earlier operating hours 7:40 am to 9:08 pm.

The change means services will start one hour later in the morning and end 50 minutes earlier in the evening.

Commuters who depend on early morning or late evening metro services may need to adjust their travel plans.

The revised schedule is temporary and will remain in effect until the required testing formalities are completed. Metro Railway Kolkata has not specified an end date for the changes in its announcement.

Why have Orange Line timings changed?

The revised operating hours are intended to provide time for trial runs and safety checks on the Beleghata–IT Centre section. Metro Railway Kolkata said testing on this stretch began on October 10 and will continue in the coming days in accordance with prescribed safety standards.

The trials include testing of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, which helps manage train movements and supports safe metro operations.

Completing these tests is an important step towards opening the section for regular passenger services.

Metro Railway Kolkata has identified commissioning the Beleghata–IT Centre stretch at the earliest as a priority. The temporary reduction in commercial service hours is intended to allow the required testing to proceed.

Orange Line route: Which areas does it connect?

The Orange Line is planned to connect Kavi Subhash in southern Kolkata with Jai Hind Bimanbandar near the airport, passing through areas including Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, VIP Bazar, Ritwik Ghatak, Beleghata and New Town.

The Beleghata–IT Centre stretch is an important part of the corridor. Its opening would extend the line beyond Beleghata and improve metro access to areas towards New Town.